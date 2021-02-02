Deborah Birx went on “Face the Nation” on Jan. 24 and demonstrated a candor that was decidedly lacking last spring. She stated flat out that she was an “n of 1” in terms of the White House pandemic response team: “There was no team, full-time team in the White House working on coronavirus.” She added that she “always” thought about quitting. Unsurprisingly, this has prompted some blowback from her critics.

Birx has been the target of much more calumny compared to the trusted Anthony S. Fauci. He too has felt liberated since Jan. 20. In an interview with the New York Times, he discussed the myriad ways Donald Trump failed to comprehend the scope of the pandemic. Fauci stressed Trump’s disturbing tendency to listen to “people who were calling him up, I don’t know who, people he knew from business” and spout misinformation to him — with Trump accepting it as gospel.

Fauci is also coming under some criticism, however, for his decision to play the inside game with Trump. In a provocative, must-read Drift essay, Sam Adler-Bell takes Fauci to task for multiple errors, including his flip-flop on masks and his failure to speak out during the early days of the pandemic.

Adler-Bell fully acknowledges that Trump bears the primary responsibility for the coronavirus omnishambles, but he does not exonerate the good doctor, highlighting the paradox of his inside game with a president like Trump: “Fauci is only blameless if he was utterly powerless to stop the administration’s disastrous plans. And if he was powerless, he should’ve resigned and communicated the truth bluntly to the public long ago. Otherwise, he knowingly lent credibility to an abject failure he couldn’t control.”

Do Birx and Fauci merit these critiques? Adler-Bell is correct to note some of Fauci’s errors in the early phase of the pandemic. And Fauci himself acknowledged the limits of what he could do in a Science magazine interview last March when he said: “I’m trying my best. I cannot do the impossible” and said in response to a follow-up: “What do you want me to do? I mean, seriously. … Let’s get real, what do you want me to do?” Adler-Bell concludes that Fauci would have had more of an impact by resigning and speaking out rather than staying on.

The problem is that experts and bureaucrats always make mistakes at the beginning of pandemics. Fauci himself has acknowledged early mistakes. The question is whether they move down the learning curve as they accumulate more data. It appears that both doctors did that. Fauci switched positions on masks; Birx focused on talking to states rather than the White House.

What about speaking out more publicly on the dangers of administration inaction? In some ways we have a test case for this. We know from multiple reports that Trump blew his stack when Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said on the record at the end of February 2020 that community spread was already occurring in the United States and that severe changes to daily life would be necessary. Indeed, those reports suggest that Trump was so infuriated with Messonnier that it took the coronavirus task force an additional week to get him to take the pandemic seriously.

One of Trump’s traits that he shares with toddlers is oppositional behavior. Had Fauci or Birx gone public with warnings about Trump, it might have made things worse by prolonging administration inaction, or making it easier for incompetents like Jared Kushner, Marc Short or Mark Meadows to make even worse decisions — like pushing hydroxychloroquine even more than Trump.

The hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts has been a bit more forgiving of a cadre of Trump staffers who stayed on because they thought they could moderate his worst impulses. In many instances, that moderation was, well, modest at best.

That said, my mind always drifts back to an August 2017 Axios column by Mike Allen about why Trump’s White House staffers decided to stay on after his reprehensible comments on Charlottesville:

“You have no idea how much crazy stuff we kill”: The most common response centers on the urgent importance of having smart, sane people around Trump to fight his worst impulses. If they weren’t there, they say, we would have a trade war with China, massive deportations, and a government shutdown to force construction of a Southern wall.

By 2019, almost all of Trump’s original White House staff had departed — and all those worst-case scenarios had come true.