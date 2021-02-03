Fast-forward to 2021. Beijing’s abhorrent behavior in Hong Kong, Xinjiang and elsewhere would be ample cause for a more hawkish approach; its less-than-transparent behavior in the early days of the novel coronavirus epidemic is another. Concerns about a range of issues including 5G and Confucius Institutes have given no shortage of reasons for greater hostility.

(Full disclosure: by Beltway standards I would be labeled as more of a China dove than most. God forbid, I have visited the country several times, most recently as a guest at a fancy-pants conference. You can see what I have written here and elsewhere about U.S. foreign policy toward China and judge for yourself.)

Two years later, not much seems to have changed inside the Beltway. Hawkish approaches toward China are so popular in the think tank world that some are resorting to dubious marketing schemes to capture attention.

The Biden administration is making moves that suggest differences in tactics rather than strategy on China compared with the previous administration. The Wall Street Journal’s James Areddy noted that Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s initial statements on China “deviated little from that of his predecessor, Mike Pompeo.” NSC spokeswoman Emily Horne went on the record to tell Axios’s Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian that China will be a priority: “Kurt Campbell’s Indo-Pacific team will be the largest regional NSC directorate, a sign of how this NSC is prioritizing China and broader Indo-Pacific policy issues." Horne added that “work on China expands into virtually every NSC directorate."

The question that remains is whether the gap between the public and policymakers has persisted or collapsed. Traditionally, if the elite of both parties agreed on a foreign policy subject, the public would follow their lead. Does that still hold in an era of polarization?

The jury is still out. Last year, I expected the public to turn against China as the pandemic worsened. That did not happen. Still, in 2020, the Chicago Council on Global Affairs’ mass public survey showed that a majority of Americans (55 percent) viewed China’s rise as a critical threat to the United States.

On Monday, the council (on whose board of advisers I serve) released a memo that offered some mildly counterintuitive findings on this subject.

First of all, the bipartisan elite consensus on China might have been exaggerated. There was a difference between Republicans and Democrats on China among both leaders and publics. While a strong majority of the GOP elite (88 percent) and partisans (64 percent) want the United States to contain China’s growth, Democrats have a different view: “A majority of Democrats, among leaders (56 percent) and the public (60 percent), say the United States should undertake friendly cooperation and engagement with China.” This corresponds with a partisan gap in threat assessment — far more Republicans than Democrats view China as a critical threat.

Another revealing finding is that the public remains somewhat at odds with Beltway bellicosity. Among the findings: “Majorities of opinion leaders across partisan lines support using US troops to defend Taiwan from Chinese invasion, while a majority of the American public opposes doing so, regardless of partisan affiliation.”

So, does the China gap still exist? Yes, but now there’s a partisan dimension. Republicans are in lockstep with their elected officials in viewing China as a critical threat. Democratic leaders are less hawkish than I expected, and the non-GOP portions of the public remain more ambivalent about the China threat. Oh, and even rank-and-file Republicans are not necessarily willing to put American blood and treasure on the line. Much as U.S. alliances are becoming a victim of political polarization, so are potential U.S. adversaries.