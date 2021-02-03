So it was not surprising that one of President Biden’s first actions upon assuming office was to sign an executive order instructing the Justice Department to terminate federal private prison contracts. Yet the order contains fairly little to celebrate. In fact, it may be a setback in efforts to create a more equitable criminal justice system.

First, the scope of the order is quite minor. It applies only to the federal prison system, which holds about 11 percent of all people in prisons nationwide. Of those, about 15 percent are in private facilities. This means the order affects only about 1.5 percent of the U.S. prison population. Moreover, the order does not apply to the Department of Homeland Security, and so not to the numerous private immigration facilities run by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The order is not likely to lead to any actual change in the total U.S. prison population. The Federal Bureau of Prisons has seen its prison populations shrink by about 42,000 people since peaking in 2012, and the system surely has enough excess capacity to transfer the 27,000 people currently in private institutions to publicly run facilities. Tellingly, the union representing the correctional officers in public federal prisons cheered the order: The group understands that this order is more about transfer than reduction.

On top of all this, the order does not even close the private facilities immediately, but rather instructs the Justice Department not to renew any contracts with firms such as CoreCivic and Geo Group that manage the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ correctional facilities. It is unclear when these contracts are up for renewal, but any that would renew after 2024 may avoid closure altogether if the Democrats lose the White House. Regardless, most closures are probably years off.

Biden said the order was part of an effort to address racial inequality, but targeting private prisons does little to nothing on this front. Disparities in punishment do not arise from where we send the people we’ve convicted, but from whom we choose to arrest, whom we choose to charge, what we choose to charge them with and the sentences we impose on them. Biden has the ability to shape all of these factors: Federal law enforcement agencies all report (ultimately) to him, and he will eventually appoint the nation’s 93 chief federal prosecutors. Simply changing the “where” — private vs. public — does not change who we are locking up in the first place and for how long.

These critiques basically add up to a symbolic order, which it is. And if it were merely that, my concerns with it might appear a bit nit-picky. Unfortunately, I fear the executive order is a symbolic act that may undermine efforts to reform our prison system more significantly. It’s not so much that the order does little, it’s that it might actually do harm.

To see this, we have to disabuse ourselves of perhaps our biggest misconception about private prisons, which is that they are somehow uniquely pernicious. At the end of the day, the public prisons are … close to identical. The tendency to single out the private ones risks obscuring the similarities between the two institutions, which in turn means that we are likely to overlook their similar problems — and the problems of public prisons occur on a much greater scale.

The standard distinction people try to draw between public and private prisons is that there is something fundamentally wrong about profiting from putting people in cages. The catch? Public prisons are “profiting,” too, and offer benefits to the people responsible for running them and the communities where they are located in ways that may not be as immediately obvious but are often even more significant. And, like the private firms, those who benefit from public prisons will aggressively lobby for punitive policies that will keep the prisons open.

To start, of the $50 billion that state governments spend on prisons, more than two-thirds — over $35 billion — goes just to the wages and benefits of those who work in the facilities. It’s about the same for the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ $7 billion budget. Prisons tend to be located in relatively rural, economically vulnerable communities. However miserable prisons are to work in, they are often among the few decent-paying jobs in those areas, and the wages of prison employees in turn prop up all sorts of other businesses in those communities. This presents a huge financial incentive for public-sector unions and state representatives to lobby to keep prisons open.

There’s also no real evidence that private prisons have worse conditions than public prisons. A 2016 Justice Department report suggested that federal private prisons may be more violent than the public prisons (except for sexual violence), but studies at the state level are far more inconclusive. Again, incentives are relatively similar despite superficial differences. The private systems cut back on programming and safety because we pay them per prisoner, not per success. In many ways, recidivism works to their benefit. But so, too, for public systems: The people released from public prisons usually return to places far from those institutions, so those public correctional officers don’t bear the costs of recidivism — and, as with the private ones, recidivism ensures (public) prisons stay full and thus (public) jobs stay safe.

In 39 states, inmates “count” as living in the prison when states draw up legislative districts, even though they cannot vote. (In two states, people in prison can vote, and in the remaining nine states people in prison count as living at their last known address.) Given that people in prison disproportionately come from Democratic-leaning, racially diverse urban areas and that prisons are increasingly located in more-conservative-leaning White rural communities, this “prison gerrymander” effectively transfers political power to the state Republican Party. Even though most budget models are smart enough to avoid allocating funding based on the gerrymander, this system of representation ultimately results in state policies that favor whiter, more rural and more suburban areas. This clearly creates a strong financial incentive for local (public) officials to push their (public) legislators to keep prisons full, even in states with no private prisons. (This, too, is a racist policy that Biden can address without Congress by instructing the Census Bureau to change its internal rules.)

When we shift our attention from state prisons to county jails, public actors start to look even more like private ones. Counties across the United States have built new jails or expanded jail capacity in hopes of securing contracts with state or federal agencies, especially ICE — jail expansion by the public sector driven by hopes of making a profit off other public-sector agencies. Note, too, that these capital projects are often funded by municipal bonds, which are underwritten by large banks (including some that publicly divested from private prisons to avoid the optics of profiting off incarceration) and which effectively transfer public tax revenue to their (private) holders when locking people up (in public institutions).

It is laudable that Biden began his term by explicitly targeting the racial inequities that permeate our criminal justice system. They are very real, and there are actions he can take to confront them. Unfortunately, shuttering private prisons at some future date is not just a small step, but one that suggests — incorrectly — that private prisons are somehow uniquely harmful, and thus risks stymieing deeper reforms targeting public prisons.