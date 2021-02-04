In February 2020, while the number of reported cases dropped in Wuhan, China, the world held its breath waiting to see whether authorities there had successfully contained the virus or if the other shoe was about to drop. The trickle of exported cases was drying up among those places with good contact tracing and public health response, such as Singapore and Taiwan. Then, on Feb. 19, Iran reported two cases, which later the same day became deaths as the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced that neither patient had survived.

That really matters, because we knew even then that a lot of people with the coronavirus don’t get really sick, especially the younger ones. It was incredibly unlikely that these two were the first people to have become infected in Iran; at that point, for each death, we were estimating about 50 milder cases (we now know it can be many more, depending on the age of the people infected). So the two deaths implied about 100 other infections already. And because it takes time for people to become seriously ill and die, these two patients must have been infected some weeks before, and the virus must have been transmitting since then.

But confusion persisted because of uncertainty around exactly how many infections resulted in mild disease. This is one of the most insidious features of this virus. It didn’t announce itself on arrival with a cluster of obvious suspicious illnesses. Testing in the United States was shamefully delayed, but by the time it was available, New York City was already incubating a tinderbox of infections.

Just because an outbreak is a pandemic doesn’t mean it has to be catastrophic. In 2009, the World Health Organization declared a pandemic of H1N1 influenza. And yet the impact was nothing like what we have seen in the past year, not in terms of what has happened to society nor in sickness and death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that between 151,700 and 575,400 people died worldwide of that flu — about 12,000 of them in the United States during the first year of the pandemic. In contrast, more than 18,000 Americans died last week of covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

So at this time a year ago, we knew enough to be concerned, but not enough to exactly define what was coming. It was just about possible to persuade yourself that things would turn out like H1N1. Or conversely, it was possible to convince yourself that things might be bad. Really bad. Worse even than what we have experienced.

At that point, both outcomes seemed just about equally possible, given the patchy data. Which brings me back to deja vu.

More than a year into the pandemic, we are now aware of at least three “variants of concern.” These are specific lineages of the virus that are related by descent and are characterized by multiple mutations, many of which are expected to change the way the virus can be transmitted between people.

Other variants, which share some of the same mutations and have similar overall characteristics, have been identified in South Africa and Brazil. These might also be a step change in our battle with the virus, either through greater transmissibility or the ability to reinfect those who have recovered from disease in the past by sidestepping the immune response.

While concern has been raised about whether these variants might be able to survive the immunity from still-nascent vaccination programs underway in many countries, we don’t know that any are able to substantively evade the immunity produced by vaccination. There have been reports of changes in the way the virus reacts with antibodies in the lab, but there are reasonably decent grounds to think that currently available vaccines will remain effective. Or effective enough. Results from vaccine trials in South Africa suggest that while vaccines may be somewhat less effective against these variants, they’re still effective enough to make a difference. The goal right now is getting enough people immunized to stop future surges of disease from all the virus that is already among us.

In our corner, we have vaccines. We have the power of the federal government finally facing the challenge. We have a year of experience in how to thwart the virus simply — by denying it the chance to get into a new host — though to be honest, we’ve not been so good at that. Remember that right now, every day counts, because it means that many more people immunized.

In the virus’s corner, there have been more than 100 million infections already. Each of them have offered the opportunity for the virus to mutate and get better at transmission. Every day produces even more opportunities. Those opportunities are where the variants came from, and while there aren’t many variants so far, we can expect others to emerge and spread if they are better at transmission.

A year ago, we were nervously tracking a virus with uncertain properties, which the world was not taking seriously enough, waiting to see what it did next. Now we find ourselves nervously tracking variants with properties that are uncertain but which are surely enough to take seriously. It is reasonable to think they might be very serious indeed.