On the job for only two weeks, the Biden administration has met initial expectations for course changes toward the Palestinians and Iran, ruffling feathers in Jerusalem. Temperatures are rising. The longer it takes for Biden and Netanyahu to launch a frank dialogue on critical matters of war and peace, the more likely catastrophic errors and their consequences become — most particularly, in the context of Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Addressing the U.N. Security Council on Jan. 26, Deputy Ambassador Richard Mills announced that the United States would be initiating steps to resume engagement with the Palestinian Authority, which broke off contact with White House negotiators over three years ago. Mills also pledged that the United States would “support a mutually agreed two-state solution,” opposing unilateral measures and moving to revive assistance programs and diplomatic missions that had serviced Palestinians until Trump shuttered them in 2018.

Netanyahu’s response to these developments has been subdued. (Trump’s appointees have been conducting the hecklers’ chorus instead.) The simple explanation for his relative silence is rampant skepticism of the Palestinian Authority’s ability to leverage renewed U.S. goodwill to any significant detriment of Israel. With annexation of West Bank territories already traded in for normalized ties with Arab kingdoms, and with plenty of obstacles strewn across Biden’s path to winning Palestinian hearts, Netanyahu is keeping his powder dry for bigger and potentially existential battles.

In March 2015, Netanyahu, at the invitation of then-Speaker of the House John A. Boehner (R-Ohio), told a joint meeting of Congress that the Iran nuclear deal — which President Barack Obama would endorse later that year — “paves Iran’s path to the bomb.” Trump, citing discoveries made by Israeli intelligence, withdrew the United States from the accord in May 2018.

Today, the Biden administration states plainly that it seeks a way back to the original bargain. U.S. envoys who brokered the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — including John F. Kerry, Wendy Sherman, William J. Burns, Jake Sullivan and Robert Malley — have been nominated for, or are already ensconced in, prominent roles at the White House, State Department and Central Intelligence Agency. Their return has not escaped notice in Israel, where some officials are losing their proverbial marbles over the possibility of an appeased Iran.

It’s unlikely that Democratic leadership on Capitol Hill will be inviting Netanyahu for an encore assault on U.S. policy any time soon. But Israel’s leadership isn’t sitting quietly either. And its rumblings could spark hazardous aftershocks.

Message discipline is at an all-time low in Israel. Israelis, as they approach March 23 elections — their nation’s fourth ballot in under two years — have been under the chaotic spell of either transitional or imminently collapsing governments since December 2018. It continues to be an exceedingly bumpy ride.

Netanyahu and his nemesis, alternate prime minister Benny Gantz of the Blue and White party, have been sparring publicly over the volatile Iran portfolio. On Dec. 29, Netanyahu’s national security adviser, Meir Ben-Shabbat, informed Gantz curtly that “the Israeli government position regarding the Iran nuclear deal will be finalized exclusively by the prime minister.” Gantz — whose plans to take over as premier in November were scuttled when parliament was dissolved last December — fired back a letter to Netanyahu, whom he lectured that “security and mainly the Iranian file are not the personal business of just one person.” Israel’s hamstrung security cabinet is set to convene on Sunday — after an almost two-month hiatus — to deliberate the Iran issue.

A supporting cast of characters has pounced to fill the vacuum and try to influence U.S. decision-making. One Israeli news broadcast referenced the ultimatum of an anonymous “very senior Israeli official” who railed that “if Biden adopts Obama’s plan, we will have nothing to talk about with him.” Other media accounts conveying that Mossad spymaster Yossi Cohen had met with members of the president-elect’s transition before the inauguration, and that Israel had been briefed on contacts between the incoming administration and Iran, were denied vigorously by Biden’s team. A former national security adviser to Netanyahu cautioned that Biden was liable to “waste sanctions leverage the U.S. has against Iran simply because of an emotional reaction” wired to reverse Trump’s legacy.

That Israeli campaign went into overdrive on Jan. 26, when Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, the chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, took the podium at the annual conference of the Institute of National Security Studies in Tel Aviv. “Returning to the 2015 nuclear agreement or even to an agreement that is similar, but with a few improvements,” he declared, “is a bad thing and it is not the right thing to do.” The ears of his global audience perked up when Kochavi also noted that he had “ordered the IDF to prepare a number of operational plans” to strike Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. The IDF has requested an additional cash injection of almost $1 billion for this assignment.

Kochavi’s words were met with fierce pushback — including from within Israel’s security establishment, where many were confounded by the timing and political overtones of his threat. Gantz, who indicated that Kochavi’s comments should have been reserved for a more discreet venue, aligned himself with the view of his Blue and White party compatriot Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, who has advocated against “a confrontational policy in the media towards the new administration” and in favor of crafting “a situation in which the Israeli concerns — central of which is to prevent Iran from reaching nuclear capabilities — are heard.”

With Gantz facing an uphill battle in next month’s election, and Ashkenazi about to “take a break” from politics, the more formidable challenge to full-speed brinkmanship with the United States is coming from the Mossad’s director. Cohen — touted widely as a future Iran coordinator for the Israeli government, after his Mossad tenure expires in June — is said to have blasted Kochavi for not giving the Biden administration ample opportunity to formulate its own approach to Iran before delivering his “irresponsible” and unauthorized remarks. Cohen is scheduled to meet his American counterpart later this month.

The pendulum could still swing either way. Netanyahu, looking to not pick an early fight with Biden, is prepared reportedly to give a chance to diplomacy with Iran. But whether Netanyahu’s sudden change of heart is a result of prudence or perhaps cold feet, it doesn’t mean that tensions can’t escalate rapidly. Embroiled in a tight race to remain at Israel’s helm, he could always decide to shift gears and appeal to voters by “speaking truth to power” over the danger to Israel’s survival from an Iranian weapon of mass destruction. Critics of the JCPOA in the U.S. Congress would enlist surely to add ballast to this effort.

Circumstances are ripe for tragic miscalculations. Having been caught off-guard when the United States opened its secret channel to Tehran in 2012, Netanyahu wants to avoid any more rude surprises. And Israel’s trigger finger became even itchier after Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC News on Sunday that Iran might be able to produce enough fissile material for a nuclear weapon within “a matter of weeks.” Candid, extensive, high-level and immediate consultations between Washington and Jerusalem are the imperative of the hour.