The point that may have resonated the most inside Foggy Bottom was simpler, however: “I want the people who work in this building and our embassies and consulates around the world to know: I value your expertise and I respect you, and I will have your back. This administration is going to empower you to do your jobs, not target or politicize you."

It seems like a cruel irony, then, that one of the greatest boosters of U.S. diplomats in the past century passed away 48 hours later. On Sunday, the Hoover Institution announced that George P. Shultz, a former secretary of state, secretary of the treasury, secretary of labor, and director of the Office of Management and Budget, had died Saturday at the age of 100.

Readers should peruse the obituary in The Washington Post by Michael Abramowitz and David E. Hoffman or Condoleezza Rice’s encomium to get a true appreciation of the long arc of his career. Beyond his many years of government service, it is noteworthy that Shultz spent the first two decades of his career as an academic economist at MIT and the University of Chicago.

Shultz’s legacy is formidable and will be debated and discussed for quite some time. In 2021, however, two points in particular stand out. With luck, current Secretary of State Antony Blinken will need to pay attention to only one of them.

The first point — and the one Blinken needs to internalize — is the priority that Shultz placed on coordinating with allies. In “Turmoil and Triumph,” Shultz’s outstanding memoir of his years at the State Department, he stressed the importance of tending to allies to avoid the emergence of friction: “From all my former experience, I appreciated how important it was to see people on their own turf, where they feel at home and where you meet the people with whom they work. I call this kind of work ‘gardening,’ and it is one of the most underrated aspects of diplomacy. The way to keep weeds from overwhelming you is to deal with them constantly and in their early stages.” This theme is reflected in the topic of Shultz’s last op-ed from December 2020: trust.

The United States has just endured four years of a president who loved to surprise and speak ill of allies far more than adversaries. A return to Shultz’s brand of diplomacy, even when there are genuine disagreements to be hashed out, would be a welcome change. Blinken’s only problem will be that the weeds are overgrown. He will need to do a lot of gardening.

The other way in which Shultz stands out is in an area that Republicans need to remember far more than Blinken. Most of the great secretaries of state (George Marshall, James Baker) succeeded in no small part because they had their president’s full support and backing. Shultz was unique because he excelled even though he did not always see eye to eye with the president he served.

Shultz’s bureaucratic battles with Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger and CIA Director William Casey were legendary. Those hawks were far more simpatico with President Ronald Reagan’s instinct to confront the Soviet Union. Shultz, however, tempered Reagan’s more hawkish impulses. He also encouraged Reagan to take Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev seriously as a negotiating partner. The result was a series of arms control treaties that helped reduce tensions significantly before the Soviet Union collapsed.

Similarly, Shultz was able to push Reagan outside of the president’s comfort zone in productive ways. It was Shultz who persuaded Reagan to pressure Ferdinand Marcos to leave the Philippines, helping to trigger the third wave of democratization in the Pacific Rim. Shultz also persuaded Reagan to recognize the Palestine Liberation Organization as a negotiating partner, an act that helped pave the way for the Oslo accords a few years later.

In doing all of this, Shultz did not sabotage or undercut Reagan, but made him a better president. As Rice put it, “It was George who translated [Reagan’s] instincts into policy wins.” That is what the best subordinates do. Shultz was also smart enough to lean on his subordinates. He was legendary for defending and protecting career State Department officials.

The latest Republican secretary of state believed that the only way he could stay in power was to adhere to his president’s every whim. He may well have been right. As a result, however, he proved to be the worst secretary of state in recent history. The contrast with Shultz is not hard to discern: