It may be tempting to see the Justice Department’s pursuit of Clinesmith as a relatively inconsequential artifact of the Trump era. But the case is emblematic of the broader dysfunction and misplaced priorities of the department during the Trump years. We tend to believe that the criminal law punishes society’s worst conduct, but there is often a serious disjunction between the scope of the criminal law and the vast array of official, egregious misconduct that can be perpetrated by unscrupulous government officials. The Clinesmith case underscores the considerable challenges that await Merrick Garland if he is confirmed by the Senate as attorney general — in particular, for Garland’s stated interest in restoring the department’s commitment to the rule of law, for the prospects of a much-needed effort to restore the integrity and efficacy of the department's internal watchdogs, and for recalibrating the public’s expectations of what it means for Justice Department officials to violate the public’s trust.

The case against Clinesmith has been widely misunderstood. He altered an internal email in 2017 while preparing an application to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to continue surveilling Carter Page, a campaign adviser for Donald Trump. The FBI thought that Page might have worked with the Russian government to interfere in the 2016 presidential election on Trump’s behalf, but after Page claimed that he had previously worked with the FBI and CIA, an FBI agent working with Clinesmith requested that he ask the CIA whether Page had been a “source” for the agency. Based on an email exchange with a CIA official, Clinesmith told the agent that Page had merely been a “subsource” — which, in FBI parlance, meant that Page did not have a direct relationship with the agency but, rather, had a relationship with a source. The FBI agent asked Clinesmith whether he had received that information in writing from the CIA, and Clinesmith told him that he had. Clinesmith claimed that when he then reviewed the email, he “realized that it did not specifically address the issue,” according to a sentencing memorandum filed in his defense, and so before forwarding the CIA official’s email to the FBI agent, he altered it by inserting a phrase that said Page was “not a ‘source.’ ” Clinesmith’s attorneys called this “an honest but mistaken understanding” of the facts, since it turned out that Page had been debriefed by the CIA years earlier.

These facts were uncovered by the Justice Department’s inspector general, Michael Horowitz, as part of a lengthy investigation into the Trump-Russia investigation that the office finished in December 2019 — and that concluded that the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation had not been motivated by political bias against Trump. The key question has always been why Clinesmith altered the email if he thought that what he was conveying was true. Durham’s team argued that “political or personal bias may have” been the cause — Clinesmith evidently loathed Trump — but at sentencing on Jan. 29, the presiding judge rejected this claim. As the judge put it, the evidence indicated that Clinesmith was merely “saving himself from work” when he altered the email and that, however misguided that may have been, he was not “trying to achieve” an improper objective.

AD

AD

The judge’s statements were a polite repudiation of the only good reason to prosecute the case at all, since, on top of everything else, the government had already conceded that Clinesmith’s alteration of the email most probably had no effect on the government’s decision to continue the surveillance of Page — or the court’s decision to approve it.

Faced with these facts, I suspect that most responsible prosecutors would have consigned this matter to the vast collection of potential false-statement cases that the government ultimately chooses not to prosecute — either because the facts do not strongly suggest malign intent or because the defendant was not trying to obscure an underlying crime. It was far from obvious why Clinesmith should be sent to prison — particularly since he had an otherwise good reputation and had already lost his job — but even at his sentencing, when Durham’s prosecutors tried to persuade the judge to do so, they portrayed the case as having grave stakes for the integrity of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. On the contrary. It is the Justice Department whose integrity is at issue. The case was based on conduct that was blown far out of proportion, perhaps to placate the vocal group of people — including Trump; his attorney general, William P. Barr; and many Trump supporters — who claimed that Trump had been unfairly targeted by the FBI. While Clinesmith’s career was needlessly ruined by political partisans and pliant government officials, Barr and others at the Trump Justice Department who committed far more egregious offenses have suffered no consequences.

The proscriptions of criminal law are far narrower than the zone of conduct that we would call immoral or unethical. And that is how it should be. But by any common-sense measure, many of these misdeeds were far worse than anything Clinesmith did. They include, among others, the disastrous decisions of then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, then-Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein and other senior officials to implement the Trump administration’s illegal and morally reprehensible family separation policy — resulting in thousands of children being deliberately, psychologically tortured by our government; Barr’s decision to mislead the public about what was in the report of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III for weeks before it became public — providing what a federal judge called a deliberately “distorted” account that, in turn, irreparably twisted the understanding of tens of millions of people about this crucial government investigation; and the effort by Barr and other officials to dismiss the prosecution against Michael Flynn using arguments that the presiding judge called “pretextual” — thereby throwing the full weight of the government behind a transparent abuse of the criminal justice system to benefit a presidential ally.

AD

AD

Other, less well-known episodes include Barr’s use of the government to launch pretextual antitrust investigations based on his personal animus toward the cannabis industry or the multiple times that the Supreme Court questioned the accuracy of representations made by the Trump administration concerning important government programs.

In other cases, the absence of any consequences appears simply to reflect raw power. After all, Sessions and Barr ran the department until recently, and Horowitz’s office appears to have stayed in their good graces by downplaying or simply ignoring things that would make Trump Justice officials look bad — energetically pursuing investigations of interest to Trump and his allies while slow-walking or entirely avoiding investigations that might implicate senior Trump officials. Indeed, there were plenty of questionable actions on the part of Trump Justice officials that underscore the need for the department to clean house and account for the full range of potential Trump-era abuses.