Welcome to Iowa: A state that just doesn’t care if you live or die.

It didn’t start out this way. Iowa’s first recorded cases came on March 8, from a cruise to Egypt sponsored by a local bank. And at first, it seemed Reynolds would take the public health threat seriously: She shut down schools and many businesses and recreational activities, and people did their best to stay home. Yet Iowa was one of only five states that did not issue a stay-at-home order that spring. And it was confusing: Indoor dining was closed, but Hobby Lobby was open. Schools were shut, but on April 2, the governor allowed a 600-person horse auction to continue. My dad, who works at a hospital in Texas, mailed me N95 masks because I couldn’t find any in the state. My daughter’s friends still held their birthday parties.

In those early days, working at my dining room table, surrounded by the chaos of home schooling, felt like a dream where you are running from a monster but going nowhere. I wrote about the pandemic for my local paper and received emails from readers telling me that I was part of the problem, that I was contributing to media-fueled hysteria, that the flu was worse. Iowa has a population of just 3.16 million. Unlike neighboring states, we don’t have large metropolitan centers. Des Moines is the only place you can find a Whole Foods. So, in a way, people felt insulated. Maybe it wouldn’t be so bad.

But it was. And as the pandemic unfolded, the policy contradictions began to take on a cruel coherence, making clear whose safety mattered. Initially, Iowa’s biggest outbreaks were at food processing plants, which employ a large amount of immigrant labor. At first the plants shut down; farmers, with no market for their hogs, euthanized them. A moral calculus was made: pork before people. Plants opened up. The governor praised the companies. In December, a lawsuit filed by the families of the workers alleged that management had lied to them about the risk and forced them to work without adequate PPE. Plant managers were taking bets on how many workers would get sick. The state still hasn’t reported how many food processing plant workers’ lives have been lost in this gamble.

It only got worse from there. The state-sanctioned denialism was made especially obvious by the way we treated those whose safety we supposedly held dearest: our children. Iowa was the only state in the nation that allowed high school students to play baseball and softball; at the time, the state was averaging between 400 and 600 cases a week.

Sara Anne Willette, who contracted with the Iowa State Education Association to track covid-19 data in schools, told me that she got threats every time she reported on covid-19 cases in high school sports. A teacher in southwest Iowa said that her high school had a culture of not testing, but that kids were calling out sick without explanation: “No one wants to ruin a game for the whole team.” Even as the cases rose, sports never stopped.

I looked at pictures from the state volleyball tournament from October, held in my city: maskless players, maskless fans, everyone acting like no one was dying. It was like the whole state agreed to let high school students contract a deadly virus while everyone cheered from the sidelines. Meanwhile, at news conferences, the governor would remind us frequently that deaths were occurring in older individuals or individuals with underlying conditions, as if this justified the loss of their lives.

The lifting of restrictions seems propelled by superficially good news: falling case counts, vaccine availability. But any true look at the state of covid in Iowa reveals that the rationale is reckless and delusional.

Cases have decreased by 30 percent, which seems good until you factor in the surge from the winter holidays and realize that they remain higher than they were over the spring and summer. Yes, coronavirus vaccines exist now — but Iowa ranks as the 47th-worst state for per capita vaccine distribution from the federal government and 46th worst in the rate of administering doses to residents.

The distribution patterns reveal which people the state considers disposable and which people worth saving: According to state data, Hispanic people account for 6 percent of the population and 3 percent of deaths in Iowa but only account for 2 percent of vaccinations. Black people account for 4 percent of the state’s population and approximately 2.5 percent of deaths but account for 1 percent of vaccinations. The state ranks fifth for its covid-19 death rate.

The orders now are just for Iowans to stay vigilant and for “vulnerable Iowans” to stay inside — an edict completely divorced from reality — as if our illness were a matter of personal choice. The orders make just as much sense as firefighters refusing to save people trapped inside a burning building and shouting at them to just stay away from the flames. The text of the proclamation does repeat, over and over, like a talisman, that business owners, employers and event organizers should continue to take “reasonable measures” — as if we were ever in agreement over what “reasonable” entailed. It’s the Pontius Pilot school of governance: Leave the decision of death up to the masses, then wash your hands of it all.

Iowa’s state motto is, “Our liberties we prize, and our rights we will maintain.” But our liberties are resulting in the deaths of our neighbors. And, in the absence of clear guidance, or even some shared understanding of the danger, people are turning on one another: Last week, a fistfight in a Coralville store erupted over masks. On Tuesday, my children’s school decided to end mandatory mask-wearing, though no teachers have been vaccinated; on the same day she lifted all restrictions, Reynolds signed a bill forcing schools to offer a 100 percent in-person option for instruction. Over the weekend, free of limits on gatherings, my daughter’s friend invited her to a sleepover with 10 other girls. When I said no, the mother hosting the party called me “brainwashed.”

In Iowa, 2020 was a year of cruelty, and we are not getting nicer. At the beginning of the 2021 state legislative session, GOP lawmakers introduced a bill to bring back capital punishment. They also refused to enforce a mask mandate; several lawmakers have already tested positive for the coronavirus. News investigations continue to reveal how the state misspent vital aid on computer systems and how the governor gave special concessions to pork producers, who were and still are sacrificing their workers in the name of profits.

“Iowa Nice” is a comforting myth Iowans tell ourselves about ourselves. That myth gets amplified every four years, when national reporters come through and tell happy little stories of fields, casseroles, politicians kissing babies and strangers happily offering directions. But the reality is that “Iowa nice” has become nothing more than Iowa do-nothingness: a passive acceptance of the carnage.