The HuffPost’s Julia Riles informs us that Vega is hardly alone: “We’re burnt out. We’re expected to be productive at work or to parent (or often both) as though we haven’t been living in hell for the last year. The winter has been bleak and could potentially get bleaker.”

By the Media Law of Three I hereby declare this to be a trend that merits further analysis!

Full disclosure: Close readers of this column might have noticed that I have hit something of a pandemic wall as well. Nonetheless, the hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts detected some cognitive dissonance in reading these stories.

The feelings expressed in these stories are palpable, but at the same time it is not like 2020 was bereft of stories about Americans struggling with covid-19 stress. The pandemic has bifurcated Americans in multiple ways. For half of the country — heck, maybe closer to 60 percent — the pandemic has led to mass unemployment, or massive food lines or greater risks that come with having to work outside the home,

The rest of the country has had the ability to work from home. They are in the upper half of the K-shaped recovery. And yet it sure seems like those loudly complaining about hitting the pandemic wall right now are coming from this more affluent group. Why is that?

In part the answer is that the affluent usually have the bigger megaphone and better access to mainstream media outlets. But I would like to proffer an additional hypothesis: The pandemic wall reflects the different ways that the professional class and working class have responded to the pandemic. Blue-collar types have responded with more resiliency; white-collar types have responded with more robustness.

A lot by folks studying global supply chains, software design and other systems analyses use these terms, and I am bastardizing them somewhat here. For my concerns, robustness is the capacity to absorb shocks and persevere with minimal change in behavior; resilience is the capacity to adapt to shocks and pursue a new normal.

A robust strategy means making investments that reinforce one’s status quo. Examples include stockpiling strategic resources and taking safety and security precautions. The affluent class has had the resources to invest in robustness. They can augment their homes with offices and minimize the risks of getting sick.

A resilient strategy means adjusting one’s approach in response to shocks that permit the fulfillment of purpose. The working class has no choice but to be resilient — coping with the vicissitudes of the covid-19 economy and adjusting to harsher resource constraints. In the pandemic, resiliency requires the acceptance of greater risk and the lowering of expectations about what the future holds. In some cases it requires sacrificing time to save money. There is no glamour to resiliency in this context, there is just the ability to survive.

When dealing with a short-term shock, going robust is the superior strategy. It allows one to weather the storm and then emerge on the other side with minimal disruption. Robustness is a better, less stressful way of coping with a transient negative shock. When dealing with a long-term shift in circumstances, however, resiliency is the superior if more difficult option. Making wrenching changes permits one to adjust to a new normal.

This pandemic falls in between. It is not short-term, not anymore. Nurturing and sustaining social ties has become next to impossible. I would postulate that the pandemic wall is the affluent class exhausting its robustness strategy. Even upper-middle-class folks are tapped out, some more than others.

At the same time, there are tantalizing images of a post-pandemic world on the horizon, so maybe switching to resiliency now is unnecessary if folks can hold out for just a few more months. Any hint of a slowdown in vaccinations or the emergence of more virulent strains, however, makes that pandemic wall feel more concrete.

