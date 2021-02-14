Trump’s defense and the senators voting to acquit asserted this claim despite constitutional scholars agreeing on the constitutionality of the impeachment proceedings and history buttressing the legitimacy of Trump’s trial. House impeachment manager Jamie Raskin unsurprisingly drew on the precedent of William Belknap, secretary of war to President Ulysses S. Grant, who was tried and acquitted for corruption in 1876 on charges that included “basely prostituting his high office to lust for private gain.” He was impeached by the House the day after he had resigned his cabinet post, and tried in the Senate while a private citizen.

But Raskin also invoked the precedent set by Warren Hastings, who he described as “the former Governor General of the British colony of Bengal, and a corrupt guy.” At the time of his impeachment in 1787, he had been back in London for two years, having resigned his position in 1785, after 35 years in service to the East India Company. For the House impeachment managers, Hastings’s crimes — he was accused of a laundry list of misdemeanors, most of which amounted to extortion and arbitrary cruelty — and the outcome of his trial were of less interest than the timing of his prosecution, and its profile on this side of the Atlantic: it happened during the constitutional convention and shaped the Founders’s thinking about impeachment.

The charges against Hastings were brought forth by the renowned parliamentarian Edmund Burke, who in the final years of his career made it his mission to expose what he saw as the tyrannical tendencies of the East India Company. In Burke’s view, the East India Company was “a despotism unmatched in all histories of the world.” Their maladministration affected not only the Indian people, who “groan under the scourge, the extortion, and the massacre” of a corrupt administration, but also threatened the survival of British liberty at home.

Burke and others were deeply influenced by the arguments put forth in Edward Gibbon’s magisterial 1776 history, “The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire,” and Adam Ferguson’s 1783 “History of the Progress and Termination of the Roman Republic,” both of which suggested parallels between ancient Rome and modern Britain. In Ferguson’s reading, the expansion of their empire had rendered the Romans unable “to preserve their own institutions; they became, together with the conquests they had made, a prey to military government.” Roman imperial officers, like Hastings and his cronies, had “brought back from their governments a profusion of wealth ill-acquired, and the habit of arbitrary and uncontrolled command” which ultimately corrupted the metropole.

Such was the severity of the perceived threat to the British constitution, that Burke reached for a remedy rarely used in modern politics: impeachment. Impeachment as a method of punishing Crown servants had been around since the Middle Ages but had fallen into disuse after the Glorious Revolution of 1688, when the checks on executive power put in place by the Bill of Rights temporarily removed the need for such legislative censure. Burke secured bipartisan support for his articles of impeachment, which were passed out of the House of Commons and delivered to the Lords on May 11, 1787, just days before the U.S. Constitutional Convention opened in Philadelphia.

The novelty of an impeachment trial combined with the prosecution of such a high-profile figure as Hastings, who was a military hero as well as a colonial official, captivated the English-speaking world. This included the men at the constitutional convention in Philadelphia.

For example, the original language on impeachment the Founders proposed had stipulated “treason and bribery” as grounds for prosecution. But, as Virginia delegate George Mason pointed out, referencing the news story of the day, “Treason … will not reach many great and dangerous offenses. Hastings is not guilty of treason.” Mason’s implication was that the American constitution ought to encompass a definition of impeachment broad enough to include the crimes with which Hastings had been charged.

And so, after discussion, the Founding Fathers settled on “high crimes and misdemeanors,” the term regularly used to describe impeachable offenses in Britain. After all, as Alexander Hamilton wrote in Federalist 65, the British parliament was “the model from which the idea of this institution [impeachment] has been borrowed.”

What they did not discuss at the Constitutional Convention was whether it was appropriate for the British House of Lords to try Hastings after the fact, when he was no longer a crown official, but merely “private citizen Hastings.” But, as Raskin correctly noted, “Even though everyone there surely knew that Hastings had left office two years before his impeachment trial began, not a single framer, not one raised a concern when Virginia and George Mason held up the Hastings impeachment as a model.”

This implication that leaving office did not bar impeachment was tested in 1876, with Belknap’s impeachment, when the Senate determined, with specific reference to the British precedent of Hastings, that the impeachment of a former official was permissible, a judgment legal scholars across the political spectrum have upheld.

But the impeachment of Warren Hastings has more to teach us: even when the defendant’s acquittal is a foregone conclusions, impeachment can tar misconduct and serve as a catalyst for change.

Unlike Trump’s second impeachment, which ended on Saturday after senators reversed an initial decision to hear witness testimony, Hastings’ trial dragged on for over seven years. When Burke issued his closing statement on June 17, 1794, the Times of London ran the headline: “Trial of Warren Hastings, Esq. LAST DAY!!! Being the 148th day of the seventh year!” But, it proved to be nearly another year before the Lords voted overwhelmingly to acquit Hastings of all charges, and the Times again ran a report of the proceedings with the, finally accurate, headline “Last Day!”

Burke pushed for conviction emphasizing that, “by neglecting to punish great delinquencies, Constitutions were overturned, and kingdoms laid waste,” and underscoring “the necessity there was to punish delinquency to preserve national happiness.” Yet, Hastings was ultimately acquitted, a decision that had never been in doubt, given the strength of his personal support within the House of Lords.

Nonetheless, the impeachment process itself provided a space for a constructive debate about the need to reform imperial administration in India. The year before Hastings’ trial began, Tory prime minister William Pitt — who had voted for impeachment in the House of Commons, despite strong opposition within his own party — passed legislation tightening parliamentary regulation of the East India Company. Pitt’s 1784 Act was refined by two further bills passed in 1786 and 1793, which streamlined the political administration of British India and increased the accountability of East India Company officials to parliamentary oversight.

Pleading his case before the Lords in June 1791, Hastings had argued that his actions while governor-general, although unsavory, were legal and the way that business was done in India — a “despotism” where “the invariable exercise of arbitrary power” was the rule of the game. By the time of his acquittal four years later, a consensus had emerged within the British parliament that this despotic political culture needed to be rooted out and replaced with transparent governance.

In short, Burke lost the trial, but won the moral argument.

Although a total of only seven Republicans ultimately proved willing to convict Trump, in the eyes of many the prosecution succeeded in making the moral case against his behavior, even though this trial lasted fewer days than Hastings’s trial lasted years. Those 43 Republicans who voted for acquittal were compelled to fall back on procedural and thin constitutional arguments — primarily because the case against him has been so devastating and disturbing, with new evidence continuing to emerge. Even some of them — like McConnell — were scathing in their assessments of Trump’s complicity.