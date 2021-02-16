Mardi Gras is an imported Catholic custom, a religious tradition celebrating the last day of an indulgent Carnival season, preceding 40 days of penitential Lent. In colonial New Orleans, it was marked by private masked balls, and that custom persisted through French and Spanish rule and into the American period.

Before the Civil War, Mardi Gras exposed a contradiction and a divide. Anglo-Americans, mostly Protestant, wanted to prohibit this foreign festival because it encouraged social mixing in a city that had one of the highest shares of free people of color in the United States, and in a state that witnessed the greatest uprising of enslaved people in American history. In fact, street masking remained illegal until 1825. French-speaking Creoles, who were both Black and White and overwhelmingly Catholic, nonetheless continued traditions of hosting balls and leading boisterous street celebrations, often riotous and chaotic.

Yet the animosity between the White sections of the two groups was eventually reconciled in their shared commitment to racial exclusion and patriarchy, which they used to transform Mardi Gras rituals. The first modern parade organization, the Mistick Krewe of Comus, was established in 1856, and it functioned as a secret society: Its membership was by invitation only, its members were all White and male, representing the wealthy trading and banking sections of New Orleans’s society. Rather than being divided by language and religion, the secret society unified around the idea of White supremacy. Each year, they funded extravagant floats for the parade to show off their wealth and social status.

After the Civil War, this reinvented Mardi Gras tradition became a public forum for challenging Reconstruction efforts. The members of the early krewes resented the changes, postwar opportunities and leadership roles afforded to African Americans in the South. Many krewe members were also openly part of the White Man’s League. For example, Comus themed its 1873 parade: “The Missing Links to Darwin’s Origin of Species.” The floats presented animalistic and grotesque portrayals of reforming politicians, using racist scientific language to underpin the perceived degeneracy of American society. Sparing no expense in creating elaborate costumes, the masqueraders also denigrated Black Southerners, portrayed as apes in minstrel clothing. Four years later, their 1877 parade was themed “The Aryan Race.” In those parades, White krewes asserted their power by crowning their leaders Carnival Kings, constructing an alternative political order for the South.

In 1892, Winnie Davis, the daughter of the former Confederate president, was even crowned ball Queen of Comus, exalting this vision of a Southern royalty firmly rooted in ideas of slavery. Mardi Gras pageants were thus a way of legitimizing the power of the White elites. However, women like Davis could only participate in Mardi Gras as guests. They could attend debutante balls or perhaps even be elected Queens for the Carnival season, a role that epitomized their social status, but was merely symbolic. In both circumstances, this public image helped to uphold the dominant patriarchy and entrenched the ideal of the Southern Belle as an epitome of White femininity.

Mardi Gras was thus used to reflect, entrench and distort political and social divisions and deployed costumes and abrasive satire to amplify them further.

Yet, these parades also became a tool for those marginalized to reclaim agency and control of the public space. After all, in a festival that centered on cross-dressing and performance, the transformation of one’s identity could very well be the real melting-pot that America promised. While White krewes ruled in the central streets of New Orleans, Black working-class groups dominated the back ones, where they marched, without floats, in elaborate feather and bead costumes. Developing as an alternative “Mardi Gras Indians” tradition, these parades epitomized ideological kinship between New Orleans’s Black population and local indigenous groups, and their shared resistance to White supremacist rule.

Other sections of the Black population wanted to sabotage the White supremacy on display each year, and they turned to caricature to do so. From 1909, the Tramps or Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club led parades that lampooned those of the White-only Krewes, with routes moving away from the center and ending in New Orleans’s uptown areas. The event culminated in the inauguration of a caricatural King Zulu, who held a banana-stalk scepter and donned a can crown — a satire that attempted to ridicule the krewes’ racist tropes by mocking the class privilege of a White-only Carnival and countering growing segregation laws in Louisiana with their own parading organization.

Zulu membership opened to women in 1933, and native New Orleanian Louis Armstrong himself was crowned King Zulu in 1949. The Zulu Club used parody and performance to battle for control over public spaces during Mardi Gras, as part of a wider fight against discrimination. They also used Black face as a double-edged tool to subvert racist symbolism through the carnivalesque apparatus of Mardi Gras.

Despite some criticism, Zulu rose in popularity. Following the model of African American benevolent associations, it also provided countless social services, and many African American businesses sponsored its parades. In 1969, Zulu was finally invited by the city of New Orleans to use the same routes as other large White krewes and finish its parade on downtown Canal Street, although it continued to march through the historically Black Tremé neighborhood. Then as now, who gets seen and represented in the public space matters.

One group that followed the Zulu parades were the “Baby Dolls,” a performative tradition that goes back to 1912 and efforts by women to subvert the dominant patriarchy. Then, sex workers in the uptown or ‘Black’ section of New Orleans’s red-light district formed a women-led group and named themselves the “Baby Dolls.” Masked and in short silk dresses, these women redefined gender roles by smoking cigars, and took ownership of the “baby doll” nickname employed by their clients. The Baby Dolls settled old scores through dances and performances, and they reversed the constraints of the dominant patriarchal hierarchy by throwing money at men.

In short, Mardi Gras parades, with their irreverent toppling of all expectations of appearance, behavior and sexuality, quickly outgrew their narrow and elitist origins. Mardi Gras became America’s looking glass, through which social fractures and political struggles became magnified. Today still, the festival centers on telling stories, with the overlaying of a complex historical narrative, combining race, gender and class, onto buoyant and festive parades. After all, parading is very much like marching, and throughout Mardi Gras’ past and present, it became a political act.