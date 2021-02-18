It is banal to say that our life experiences affect the way we view fictional narratives. That does not mean it’s untrue.

What about when an entire country, or the entire world, endures a shared experience? Will that affect how we enjoy a particular genre?

I bring this up because this week — for pedagogical purposes, mind you — I watched “Greenland,” starring Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin:

There are multiple kinds of disaster films, but in recent decades they usually fall into one of three boxes. The first is: “Technocrats try to work the problem!” Think “The Martian” or “Deep Impact,” in which well-meaning government officials try to respond to a crisis in the best way possible. These are enjoyable movies to see how problems get solved.

The second box is the “Disaster is awesome!” box. Think “Armageddon” or “2012.” The disaster is so outsized and hyperbolic that the unreality makes watching the end of the world downright entertaining at times. These are escapist popcorn flicks, movies that often generate amusing commentary tracks about the more absurdist elements.

The third category is “How do ordinary people cope with disaster?” Whereas the first two buckets tend to prioritize how governments cope with a disaster, these kinds of films — like “War of the Worlds” or “Maggie” — are grounded in how ordinary people respond to events far beyond their control. They might have action, but they are not always action films. Done well, these are character studies.

Full disclosure: I assumed that any film starring Gerard Butler with that trailer would fall into the same “Disaster is awesome!” category as, say, “Geostorm.” I was wrong — as it turns out “Greenland” is an affecting entry into the third category.

I don’t want to overpraise it — the last act is sloppy. But the first two acts are well grounded in how humans would react to the shock of an extinction-level event. There is an effective sequence just after Butler’s character is informed that he and his family have been chosen for rescue in full view of their neighbors. Their friends start to view them with a mixture of suspicion, panic and desperation, at one point begging them to take their children.

As things take a turn for the worse, the movie does an excellent job of showing the gamut of human reactions, from selfish to selfless. Sure, some people act in a ruthless or violent manner, but others display believable altruism. The movie also offers up multiple perspectives beyond the protagonists. When Baccarin’s character pleads with an Army logistics officer to be included on a relocation flight, the film smartly lets that officer explain her equally compelling perspective (Baccarin in particular does outstanding reaction work as bad things keep happening to her).

The problem with “Greenland” is that it felt too real. After a year of plague, wildfires, deep freezes, social unrest and murder hornets, disaster films with too much realism are just too much. Once one has experienced the fear, anger, anxiety and sheer exhaustion of emergency stacked upon emergency, seeing actors effectively portray these emotions starts to lose its appeal.