A French president with a prickly attitude toward NATO is nothing new. Macron, however, has gone further than his predecessors in treating other aspects of the United States as a threat to him and his.

In November, Macron called up the Times’s Ben Smith to vent about how the U.S. mainstream media was covering his administration: According to Smith, “The [French] president has some bones to pick with the American media: about our ‘bias,’ our obsession with racism, our views on terrorism, our reluctance to express solidarity, even for a moment, with his embattled republic.”

AD

AD

Macron and his cabinet opened up another front of attack last fall: a battle against American social sciences. In an October 2 speech, he warned against French universities ceding intellectual ground to “Anglo-Saxon traditions based on a different history, which is not ours,” including “certain social science theories entirely imported from the United States.” Later that month, his education minister warned that “there’s a battle to wage against an intellectual matrix from American universities.”

Last week, this French government added some teeth to this rhetoric, according to the Times’s Norimitsu Onishi and Constant Méheut: “Stepping up its attacks on social science theories that it says threaten France, the French government announced this week that it would launch an investigation into academic research that it says feeds ‘Islamo-leftist’’ tendencies that ‘corrupt society.’”

As a U.S. university-based social scientist who writes regularly for a mainstream media outlet, I could be flattered that me and mine ostensibly pose such an existential threat to the Fifth Republic. Instead, I must confess to confusion. Having resided in the belly of the U.S. academic beast for decades, the notion that it poses a threat to the French marketplace of ideas strikes me as borderline absurd.

AD

AD

The most obvious tell is Marcon’s deluded claim that the U.S. ideas he opposes, namely postcolonial thought, are an American invention. My first exposure to these ideas was as a late-1980s undergraduate student, about which I remember two things: I received the worst grades in my life on the subject matter, and that subject matter consisted primarily of U.S. interpretations of Michel Foucault and Jacques Derrida. Spoiler alert: Those dudes were French.

Even critics of the current discourse acknowledge its French intellectual roots. A year ago, Mattia Ferraresi penned a Wall Street Journal essay sympathetic to Macron’s nascent critique. The French writers quoted in that essay nonetheless acknowledged the French roots of these ideas:

The French critic Pascal Bruckner has described the current atmosphere as a result of an “import-export transaction” between France and the U.S. “The identity politics and the P.C. culture that is central to the campus ideology in America came out of French theory,” he said, referring to the work of influential thinkers of the 1970s such as Michel Foucault, Gilles Deleuze and Jacques Derrida. “We’ve invented this, and now it’s coming back,” Mr. Bruckner said.

Its intellectual genealogy aside, the “threat” of postcolonial theory is also debatable. Critiques of “P.C. culture” on U.S. campuses usually decry the censorship of voices and thoughts. That threat exists, but as I argued last year, the bigger threat is attempts by political authorities to cut off debate. So it is noteworthy that in November the Europe researcher for Amnesty International wrote that “the French government is not the champion of free speech that it likes to think it is.” Similarly, Smith noted in his column last fall that “some of the [U.S.] coverage that has most offended the French has simply reflected the views of Black and Muslim French people who don’t see the world the way French elites want them to.” In this area, France again seems awfully similar to the United States.

AD

AD

Perhaps official French claims about U.S. cultural threats need to be deconstructed as well. As a recent Agence France-Presse story suggests, part of what is going on here is Macron’s attempt to outflank Marine Le Pen on the right in the run-up to the 2022 presidential election.

Maybe official French concerns about academic trends are well-grounded in empirical evidence, but the language of French officials is not reassuring. When Frédérique Vidal, France’s minister for higher education, research and innovation, was asked to define “Islamo-leftism,” her response left something to be desired. She acknowledged that “Islamo-leftism has no scientific definition... but it corresponds to a feeling of our fellow citizens, first of all.” She also acknowledged that the problem was not widespread.

Social science is a difficult enough enterprise as it is; unclear definitions that rely on “feeling” do not help. Much like the degradation of the term “cancel culture” in the United States, it would appear that Macron’s officials cannot define Islamo-leftism ex ante; they only know it when they see it.