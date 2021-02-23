Australia’s proposed law originally aimed to require tech companies to pay news organizations for their content, with rates set through a mandatory government arbitration process. Canberra said the law was needed to restore the balance of power between digital platforms and publishers. It promised to be especially costly for Facebook, as the company has increasingly become one of the world’s largest sources of news.

In response to the proposed law, Facebook completely blocked Australians from sharing news stories on its platform. This move proved effective, as the Australian government gave in late Monday to several of Facebook’s demands, including allowing the company to avoid forced negotiations by retaining the ability to decide what news appears on its site.

The contrast between Facebook’s combative approach to Australia and its approach to laws in, for example, Pakistan could not be starker. The tech giant has claimed strong ideological objections to laws in both countries. But it truly fought those provisions only when they threatened its economic interests.

Facebook has long talked about “building a service where you can speak freely without fear of violence” — while also assisting with censorship in countries such as Pakistan, where the government has handed down death sentences for speech it doesn’t like. In 2017, at the government’s request, Facebook began supporting Pakistan’s crackdown on religiously offensive content by removing it from its platform. That same year, Pakistan started prosecuting individuals who blasphemed online, leading to the June 2017 conviction of Taimoor Raza, a 30-year-old Shiite Muslim who became the first person in the world to be sentenced to death for a Facebook post. To this day Facebook continues to wipe hundreds of allegedly blasphemous posts in Pakistan each year. It removed 557 posts in the first six months of 2020 alone.

While Facebook pushes back on some censorship requests, it purges blasphemy at the behest of many hard-line governments, including Indonesia, Bangladesh and Malaysia. These three countries have some of the highest incidences of mob activity, violence and threats related to blasphemy accusations, according to the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, though Pakistan takes the No. 1 spot. In Bangladesh, the No. 2 offender, bloggers have been assassinated for writing about secularism and freedom of thought. Indonesia’s blasphemy laws have made headlines for years, as the government has repeatedly used them to smear political opponents and imprison religious minorities, including Christians and Buddhists who complain about the volume of a mosque’s call to prayer. Facebook’s records show that, between January and June 2020, it censored blasphemy and religiously insensitive content for the Indonesian government as often as it censored hate speech, graphic violence, incitement, separatism, extremism and nudity combined.

In other words, Facebook wants it both ways. It goes along with laws that mandate capital punishment for dissenting views on religion, but it battles measures that imperil its profits. Facebook stood up to Pakistan only when the nation rolled out a new set of rules for Internet companies early last year. These provisions require storing data in the country, preemptively filtering content and sharing more user data with authorities. In a joint letter published in December, Facebook, through the Asia Internet Coalition, explained that the new rules would make continued operation in Pakistan “extremely difficult.” While the missive leads with privacy and human rights concerns, it also details financial considerations, including how the new rules would increase costs of operation and disadvantage foreign business entities. Did Facebook choose this instance to stand up for human rights in Pakistan because it suddenly had a monetary incentive to do so?

Facebook has shown it will fight national governments when it wants to. So when will it wield that power? If it wants to safeguard free expression, then it can’t accommodate laws and attitudes that punish religious minority viewpoints.