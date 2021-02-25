Biden has highlighted Central America, and El Salvador in particular, as a focus for U.S. diplomacy. As a candidate, he highlighted his role as vice president in securing a major aid package for El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. Biden has since promised an even bigger, $4 billion aid package. It’s an implicit acknowledgment that the last package helped bulk up government security apparatuses and did far less to improve circumstances for regular people.

Unfortunately, though Trump is gone, potential partners are looking increasingly unreliable and Trumpian — none more so than El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele.

On Feb. 28, El Salvador will hold legislative elections. Should Bukele’s party coalition win a supermajority, the president will run roughshod over the legislature, the justice system and the media. He has threatened the few remaining institutional checks on his power, using means ranging from an army of social media trolls to the actual army, which he sent to occupy the Legislative Assembly a year ago.

Under Bukele, officials from prior administrations have been prosecuted for negotiating with gangs, which the press revealed the Bukele government itself has been doing. His government has attacked the press and as opposition parties, in an organized hate campaign which has seemingly had deadly results. On Jan. 31, two opposition activists were assassinated at a campaign event ahead of the elections, allegedly by bodyguards from the Ministry of Health. After, Bukele insinuated that the assassination was an inside job to garner sympathy ahead of the election.

This current outbreak in political violence is all the more worrying because of its nearly 30-year absence, the fruit of a hard-won 1992 peace deal which ended El Salvador’s 12-year civil war. That deal made El Salvador a model of post-conflict transitions to peace, convincing its two conflicting parties to disarm and contest elections as political parties. This created an imperfect, but stable and peaceful democracy — in a deal which Bukele has publicly denigrated.

Yet the ossified two-party system created frustrations for many Salvadorans, which Bukele rode to the presidency in 2019. Like many other self-styled saviors before him, Bukele has come to embody many of the worst tendencies of the system he promised to overturn. The Economist, which previously labeled Bukele a “rising political star,” has since downgraded El Salvador democracy rating to a “hybrid regime.” In less than two years, Bukele’s military occupation of Congress changed his image from a young and audacious leader to a populist authoritarian.

The leader, who had lavished Trump with praise, has gotten a cold shoulder from the Biden administration: During an unannounced visit to Washington earlier this month, no administration official agreed to meet with him. His actions have provoked bipartisan rebukes from Congress, including by Sens. Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.) and Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), and Reps. Norma J. Torres (D-Calif.), Albio Sires (D-N.J.), Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), and Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.). A recent measure backed by Salvadoran American groups, included in the omnibus spending bill passed in December, stripped El Salvador of military aid financing. The amount was small compared to the promised aid package, but it represented growing alarm at Bukele’s power grabs on Capitol Hill, and among many in the Salvadoran community with numbers in California, Maryland, Texas and Virginia.