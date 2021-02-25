February is about coping with equal portions of hope and trauma and how to balance them going forward.

This has been a very good month for my family. In January, my mother-in-law was hospitalized with covid-19, my son was isolated with it, and my wife, daughter and I had to face the possibility that we had been infected, too.

To the extent that one can imagine a best-case scenario given that starting point, we have been living it. My son felt no ill effects from his diagnosis, and no one else in my immediate family tested positive. My mother-in-law was discharged this week from a rehab facility after leaving the hospital. She has been on some sort of oxygen for six weeks but has been mostly weaned off it and seems on her way to a full recovery. We were also blessed with many friends and family who reached out. It was good to know that our social capital had not been depleted.

AD

AD

At the same time, vaccinations have affected my extended family in much more positive ways. My parents have received both doses of the Moderna vaccine and feel pretty great about it. My wife received her first dose in the middle of this month and will be fully immunized by the time I write my next diary entry. I know my own vaccination is probably a few months away, but I have my Korean KF94 masks to tide me over until then.

This shocking trend reversal in my family mirrors that of the country. Infection and hospitalization rates have dropped from the alarmingly high levels of recent months. The pace of vaccinations has picked up. More vaccines are on the verge of being approved. There are tentative signs that the more infectious variants of the virus have been kept at bay and that the vaccinated are not spreaders of the disease.

A future in which the coronavirus is no longer the defining characteristic of our daily routines is coming into focus. The prospect of a summer filled with seeing friends and a fall of teaching students in person is thrilling.

AD

AD

That thrill is not unalloyed, however. I knew all this was possible in the abstract in November, but this winter was as brutal as everyone predicted. This week, we crossed the threshold of 500,000 lives lost to this coronavirus (though historians will probably bump up that figure significantly as more data comes to light).

Even as my family emergencies fade into the background, that feeling of being in a defensive crouch has not dissipated. The cortisol is still in my system. When watching the Super Bowl festivities this month, the triumphalist elements of the pregame show did not sit right. There still needs to be room for mourning, recovery, grief.

Chanel Miller articulated these thoughts recently in a New York Times Book Review far better than I can:

As reentry to unquarantined life becomes visible on the horizon, as the vaccines are distributed into more arms, the gears of life will slowly begin churning. We may be tempted to move on quickly, to fall into old routines. I am nervous that when everything is in motion, I will not be able to keep up. It is impossible to unlearn how vulnerable we are to disruption, how swiftly and soundlessly life can deliver us into unwanted realities.

Miller notes that, “at the tail end of trauma, most people would prefer to hand the sufferer a bucket of silver paint and a brush, and say go ahead, paint the lining.” I do not want to paper over the cracks yet — there is more grief to absorb.