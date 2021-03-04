What followed was, to my ears, the most agonizing 45-minute conversation in modern history, a slow-motion buildup of exasperation that makes the kindred Amy Schumer skit look like a pleasant afternoon high tea service.

Younger generations have been coaxing older generations to embrace certain technologies — and tolerating their fumbling comprehension of them — for as long as older generations could live long enough for this dynamic to kick in. When I was a youngling, these experiences were endlessly amusing. No doubt this was helped by my relative tech savviness as a young adult. (I remain convinced that my dissertation adviser’s top-notch notes on my work happened because he was overseas in my final year as a grad student and, unlike some peers, I had figured out how to email him Apple documents as attachments.)

For at least 25 years, I was copacetic with new tech. Blogging seemed easy and addictive. Tweeting seemed easier and even more addictive. I had one of the first-generation iPads and loved it. Heck, I was proficient at Zoom before the coronavirus pandemic forced everyone to be.

Still, my discomfort with new technologies has been increasing. My familiarity with Zoom does not mean it thrills me as a pedagogical tool. Between reading a screen and printing out something longer than five pages, I’ll take the hard-copy version, please. I’m on Facebook and Twitter but have refrained from later waves of social media sites like Instagram or Snapchat. (Full disclosure: The exact purpose of the latter site still puzzles me.) My wife loves the fact that she had to walk me through getting on Venmo.

Even newer entities have me saying things that sound like Abraham Simpson. Why TikTok but not Vine? Numerous friends and colleagues have tried to get me to participate in Slack channels and I have only done so in the most begrudging way. Substack? Back in the day, we used to call that “blogging and a tip jar.” Is Clubhouse just some weird way of creating a platinum, members-only version of Zoom?

One of the peculiar benefits of having a PhD is that I am very good at developing post-hoc rationalizations for my behavior. So I can tell myself stories that make this discomfort okay. Some tech that folks rage about fades from view just as quickly — which means I will not miss out from nonparticipation. Some platforms add little utility to my life because of the peculiarities of my profession. (Few academics use LinkedIn.)

Late at night, however, when the television has gone floofy and stops accessing our Netflix account for some reason that escapes me but is readily apparent to my wife, I must acknowledge the truth: Technology is beginning to scare me in ways that it did not when I was younger. This is not because newer tech is in any way worse. The fear is less about the technology and more about the need to ask for help when that did not used to be necessary.

There are two ways to cope with that fear. The first, easier option is to double down on being a curmudgeon and only make the effort to fold in a new technology once it obviously has staying power. The second is to overcome one’s fear, acknowledge ignorance and ask stupid questions so one eventually sounds less stupid.