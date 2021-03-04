Yet the story is far more complex. The neoconservatives of the 1990s and 2000s actually did much to push the American right toward its current predicament — a story that is now forgotten.

For all of the elitism espoused by neoconservatives, from the 1980s to the early 2000s, key neoconservative commentators actually also regularly expressed public contempt for experts and intellectual elites, advocated the elevation of popular sentiments above academic learning and celebrated common sense over scholarly analysis. A full accounting, therefore, of the rise of right-wing demagoguery requires an understanding that the neoconservatives, as influential culture warriors rather than foreign policy hawks, paved the way for the right-wing populism that dominates American and global politics today.

The neoconservatives of the 1980s and 1990s curiously mixed academic erudition with continuing attacks against higher learning and the learned. In 1983, Irving Kristol, the “godfather” of neoconservatism and the father of today’s leading “Never Trumper” Bill Kristol, stated that the “self-imposed assignment” of neoconservatism was “to explain to the American people why they are right, and to the intellectuals why they are wrong.”

The elder Kristol’s populist manifesto was fleshed out in the 1990s by public intellectual James Q. Wilson, whom Bush labeled “the most influential political scientist in America since the White House was home to Professor Woodrow Wilson” when awarding him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. While best known as a key driver of crime policy in a punitive direction, Wilson was also an outspoken moral populist who wished to rehabilitate the status of emotions in American public life.

His 1993 book, “The Moral Sense,” became the major philosophical articulation of neoconservative anti-elitism. In it, the pivotal conflict was between, as Wilson put it, the “moral sense” of “ordinary men and women” and the moral relativism of “intellectuals.” To Wilson, the choice was clear: Whenever public opinion differed from elite opinion, the people probably knew better because they relied on moral sentiments instead of changeable academic fads such as multiculturalist relativism, feminism or critical race theory. This meant trusting the common man’s conservatism over intellectuals’ liberalism when dealing with hot-button cultural issues such as crime and punishment, abortion and same-sex marriage.

This sense shaped Wilson’s influential recommendations on crime policy. In 1994, he urged policymakers not only to listen to “the public” who wanted “more people sent away for longer sentences,” but also to discount experts lamenting America becoming “the most punitive nation on earth.” Two years later, Wilson opposed same-sex marriage in the neoconservative flagship journal Commentary on the grounds that for “the average citizen,” it was typical to intuit that “homosexual uses of the reproductive organs violate the condition that sex serve solely as the basis of heterosexual marriage.”

As in all populist rhetoric, “the people” was for Wilson a moral category rather than a sociological one. He cared primarily about the views of working- and middle-class Whites, who shared the neoconservative emphasis on the need for traditional family values and severe punishments for criminals.

And Wilson wasn’t alone among the neoconservatives. Irving Kristol consistently used his long-running Wall Street Journal column to argue that the rise of the “new populism” in late 20th-century America was not a reason to worry. More troubling was the “tyranny exercised by academic, quasi-academic and pseudo-academic ideas over the common sense embodied in the practical reason of traditional wisdom.” Kristol’s wife, historian Gertrude Himmelfarb, helped establish a noble genealogy for the new common-sense conservatism by affirming that it was the heir of the sentimentalist and democratic “Anglo-Scottish Enlightenment” that highlighted the shared moral sentiments of the people — not the “French Enlightenment” that gave emphasis to the learning, reason and visionary capacities of the few.

On cultural politics then, the neoconservatives weren’t entirely different from the paleoconservatives embodied by commentator Pat Buchanan. While they fiercely differed on issues such as immigration and foreign policy, they all heartily embraced the culture wars and the common man.

Much of this neoconservative advocacy for embracing the sensibilities of the common man has been forgotten because the movement became synonymous with fiercely and successfully pushing for a hawkish foreign policy. But this language — and the idea of the wise and moral everyman — saturates the discourse of Trump’s populist, anti-establishment movement. Giuliani’s podcast is called “Common Sense.” Trump regularly appealed to the “righteous” “forgotten men and women” of America, and Ivanka Trump’s 2020 Republican National Convention speech labeled her father a “defender of common sense.”

Which isn’t to say that the neoconservatives of yesteryear would have embraced Trumpism or Trump himself. In the early 2000s, neoconservatives such as Wilson and Himmelfarb were sharply critical of the emerging vulgar, right-wing rhetoric that has come to dominate Republican and conservative politics.

Himmelfarb, above anyone else, condemned the increasingly rude language and manners that characterized some newer factions of the American right — talk radio, cable TV, many college students and the blogosphere — years before Trump’s emergence as a political figure. She made it clear in 2006 that American conservatives should not respond to the country’s emerging “PC culture” by going to the other extreme, to a “South Park” style, full of coarse and raunchy language. To her, the new breed who rejected “the image of conservatives as uptight squares” by “boasting that they could drink, cuss, smoke … tell dirty jokes, and be as raunchy as the best of them” were no conservatives at all. “South Park conservatism,” to her, was “an oxymoron, being not only anti-liberal but anti-conservative as well.”

Not only are Trump’s crudeness and vulgarity the embodiment of this style, but the very breed of politicians who seem to delight in “owning the libs” has done precisely what Himmelfarb warned against.

Her writing offers real guidance for those factions in the Republican Party looking to challenge Trumpism. She realized early on that it was critically important for true conservatism (as she understood it) to distinguish itself from the rising tide of ill-mannered fake conservatism that turned politics into a carnival and made a joke out of its enemies.

Yet the allure of the common man to Himmelfarb and her compatriots exposes why Trumpism has won out on the right. For all of their advocacy of moderation, stability and restraint, the neoconservatives fell short of such standards themselves — in their aggressive foreign policy and in their fierce cultural warfare against “intellectuals” and “experts.”

They fell prey to the temptation of embracing the enemies of their enemies too zealously. In a mid-1990s moment of self-examination, Wilson admitted, “I suppose that I did overstate the difference in moral sensibility between intellectuals and what I persist in thinking of as real people.” If he had a do-over, the scholar would have “tempered that language without entirely abandoning the point.”