In recent years, the Bletchley Park women have become famous for their crucial wartime work cracking secret German messages. But by calling attention to them, Catherine also unwittingly highlighted how few other women’s wartime stories we still really know. For everyone at Bletchley Park, the labors of thousands of other women have not yet become part of our collective historical memory of World War II. There were many more hidden figures during those years than we realize. Turning our attention away from traditional battlefields to these other kinds of combat widens our understanding of wartime and allows us to see the crucial work done by women.

The story of two unlikely anti-Nazi resisters named Lucy Schwob and Suzanne Malherbe is instructive. These two French women, a lesbian couple who pushed against the values of their day, had already lived remarkable lives before the war began. Daughters of wealth and privilege born in southern France, they became friends with Pablo Picasso and the surrealists after moving to Paris in the 1920s as young women. Their groundbreaking photography and art, created under their gender-ambiguous pseudonyms Claude Cahun and Marcel Moore, have today become well known in art circles and hangs in some of the world’s most prestigious museums.

When both were in their late 40s and still largely marginal figures in the Paris art scene, these creative women decided to flee the continent as they anxiously watched Adolf Hitler’s growing power. Their fear was personal because of Schwob’s Jewish heritage. She remembered how, as a schoolgirl, several classmates had once assaulted her for being Jewish. Schwob’s family had also been caught up in the Dreyfus affair, one of the most traumatic antisemitic political scandals of the turn of the century. Now in the 1930s, Schwob and Malherbe watched as fascist groups marched through Parisian streets clashing with police and left-wing activists.

In search of a quiet life outside the political fray, in 1937, the couple relocated to Jersey, one of the British Channel Islands. But in 1940, when the German army occupied these strategically valuable sites just off the French coast — the only British territory the Germans conquered — the women decided to take action.

Putting their artistic skills to work, they executed a homegrown psychological operation to demoralize the invading soldiers by secretly leaving notes for the men to find. Their small slips of colored paper — poems, songs, drawings, bits of dialogue, bawdy jokes and calls to action — spoke of the beauty of peace. They told the men that Hitler had fooled them with the big lie of a glorious war, but that they would be better off back home with family. These notes were their “paper bullets.”

Writing in the voice of a fictional German soldier they invented (Schwob and Malherbe called him “The Soldier With No Name”), the messages wormed their way into the minds of the Germans. The Nazis found notes on cafe tables, in their staff cars and mysteriously in their coat pockets, stoking paranoia among the military leaders who feared that a conspiracy was afoot. Attempting to undermine morale was a serious crime, so the secret police hunted Schwob and Malherbe relentlessly. The women worked hard to obscure Schwob’s Jewish background and their true relationship as lovers, both of which put the women at greater risk.

Schwob and Malherbe did not charge into a live-fire battle and had no air or ground support, but their war work was extremely dangerous nonetheless. With thousands of Germans on Jersey and informants everywhere among the local population, it’s almost impossible to believe that they were able to distribute their messages for four years without being detected. In 1944, the Germans finally captured the couple and sentenced them to death. The German military judge who presided over their trial compared them to guerrilla fighters and claimed their notes (what he called their “spiritual arms”) were far more dangerous than weapons. They spent eight months in prison, fearing that every day would be their last, but were released on V-E day, only moments before the official German surrender.

Schwob and Malherbe’s courageous story was one small part of a much larger, but often unseen, effort by women waging their own version of the war in towns and villages across Europe. Their daily activities required them to face tough, sometimes gut-wrenching choices, and if caught they could be sent to their deaths. But we don’t often hear these stories because we’re not looking in the right places.

This is true especially when studying the anti-Nazi resistance in occupied territories. In World War II, women could get away with much more than we sometimes have realized. Most people in power, especially the Nazis, with their highly structured understanding of gender roles, did not expect women to be so active in the fight. So they often slipped under the radar.

That blind spot allowed women to swap secrets in food lines, buy and sell necessities on the black market, courier packages and gather intelligence as they went about their routines because they were searched less frequently. Secretaries and clerks typed messages, smuggled paper out of offices for making illegal pamphlets or newspapers and used official documents to create forged ration coupons and false identity papers. Concierges warned residents in their apartment buildings when the police were asking questions. They passed information and provided clandestine hideouts.

Putting the skills of their more conventional roles in service of the conflict allowed women to supply food, shelter and clean clothes to armed resistance fighters. They stored weapons, tended the wounded, provided meeting places and stockpiled supplies.

Throughout the war, Schwob and Malherbe welcomed others into their home, providing comfort and friendship to residents of Jersey who were struggling to cope with life under military occupation. And every day, as they left with their secret notes hidden in their shopping bag, they faced fears of arrest and execution. They always tucked an overdose of sleeping pills into their coat pockets so they could carry out suicide if caught.

In the past few years, historians have unearthed many more such World War II stories from the archives and through oral histories about women’s roles on the Allied and German sides. From female spies and home-front workers to women as battlefield killers, scholars have been building a richer and fuller narrative about how the war truly consumed everyone’s lives. Yet there are still so many stories left to tell.

Despite this extensive research, the popular view of the war remains largely one of men. As we celebrate women’s history month, it is worth remembering how many more untold stories remain.

