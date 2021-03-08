So why don’t we have world peace yet?

If that question seems unfair and stacked against a Biden administration lacking confirmed undersecretaries and assistant secretaries, then it would be hard to recommend Nahal Toosi’s latest in Politico. But her story is still worth pondering.

Part of the difficulty some observers will have with Toosi’s latest is the headline: “Does Biden’s ‘normal’ foreign policy need a dash of Trump?” With the subheadline: “The administration has ambitious goals and a deliberate process. But it might need to get a little unconventional to see results.” The implication is that Biden could benefit from some special sauce that resided in former president Donald Trump’s unconventional foreign policy.

When I read Toosi’s story, however, here is the only portion that jibed with that theme: “Since they took over on Jan. 20, Biden and his aides have been almost too predictable, often telegraphing their actions, several foreign policy observers told Politico. Some said the new team needs to show it’s willing to take unexpected risks. In other words, a dash of Trumpism.”

The obvious problem with what some people are saying to Toosi is that it is wrong.

I cannot believe I need to repeat myself from five years ago, but this maxim still holds: “Credible commitment is far more important in international negotiations than the ability to engage in truthful hyperbole.” Tactical surprise wins short-term gains. (For example, announcing covert cyberoperations is not the greatest idea.) Telegraphing actions and then following through on them, however, means that other countries can take us at our word. That kind of trust carries far more weight on the global stage than Trumpian bluster. It makes both threats and promises more credible.

(There’s a reason the biggest foreign policy criticism lobbed at the Biden administration was for its decision not to punish Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his role in the killing of Washington Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi. The administration went back on its word.)

Toosi’s story also acknowledges how Trump’s bombast and bluster enervated American power. She notes, “Biden has inherited a sparse and increasingly weak set of tools to shape the actions of other global actors, not least because of the way his predecessor, Donald Trump, battered relations with U.S. allies, former U.S. officials and analysts say.”

Her deeper criticism is that what the Biden administration wants to do will not come quickly and what it has to do quickly will not change the game. The Biden administration articulated a new interim national security strategic guidance, but as Toosi notes, “Many of the document’s stated goals are so ambitious they could take several years, maybe even decades, to achieve.” Meanwhile, trouble around the world — in Ethiopia, in Myanmar, in Yemen — continues unabated. The standard U.S. foreign policy responses (sanctions and condemnations) will not alter facts on the ground.

There are two responses to Toosi’s critique. The first is that foreign policy cannot be reduced to crisis response. Any foreign policy tangle an incoming administration must address in its first six weeks is by definition not an easy situation. Expecting an easy solution is foolhardy. Where the administration deserves credit is in issuing interim guidance in the first place. The hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts will write more about this later in the week. For now, however, the key is that Biden has signaled his priorities to the foreign policy bureaucracy in March of his first year. That is a land-speed record for any new administration.

The second response is that any decent strategy takes time to implement. The biggest foreign policy difference between Trump and Biden is that the 45th president wanted to disrupt the world and the 46th president wants to mend it. As anyone who has parented a toddler can tell you, it is easier and quicker to destroy structures and initiatives than to erect them. Whether countering China or addressing global corruption, no foreign policy problem worth solving can be solved in less than two months. It is promising that there are already clear signs that the Biden administration is laying the groundwork for meeting its ambitious ends.