To be clear, I get why these stories were written. Hawley has grand political ambitions. He played a leading role in contesting the legitimacy of President Biden’s victory in November, intentionally or unintentionally helping to foment the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6. That “raised fist in solidarity with insurrectionists” photo on the morning of the uprising will follow him wherever he goes in public life. No doubt these stories were commissioned soon after Jan. 6.

The profiles reveal a few patterns. The most obvious is that Hawley is a lot like Donald Trump. They both graduated from Ivy League schools while disdaining the elites they schmoozed with during their time at these institutions.

AD

AD

They both also crave prestige and power without responsibility. The most interesting biographical data point in Plott and Hakim’s NYT story is how badly Hawley ran the Missouri attorney general’s office: “Experienced lawyers who defended state agencies against lawsuits headed for the exits. Only one litigator who had worked under Mr. Hawley’s predecessor stayed on in the main office, in Jefferson City. As morale continued to sag, eight of Mr. Hawley’s own hires quit too.” Hawley, meanwhile, apparently did not do much beyond work out and buy wine.

Also like Trump, Hawley likes to say he has big ideas without anything in the way of coherent content. I learned this last year after reading his woefully inadequate writings on the World Trade Organization. Suderman’s story goes into Hawley’s political agenda in further depth, explaining that the senator’s inchoate proposals to regulate Big Tech and prosecute the culture wars lack clarity beyond expanding the scope of state power. Suderman concludes, “More than anything else, the junior senator from Missouri specializes in grandstanding and gimmickry cloaked in the language of Middle American populist righteousness.... he advances his own political fortunes at the expense of the nation’s. He simply can’t tell the difference.”

Finally, both stories acknowledge Hawley’s ambitions for the presidency despite claims that he has no intention to run in 2024. And here we get to my puzzlement.

AD

AD

Spoiler alert: Hawley is not terribly popular even among the GOP base. Plott and Hakim note that Hawley “disdained, as one [campaign adviser] termed it, the ‘people part’ of campaigning — the unannounced visits to local diners, the niche roundtable conversations with voters.” A late January Morning Consult poll showed Hawley’s approval at only 36 percent in Missouri. It was higher within the GOP, but even on that front, he’s not doing so hot. Last month, an Echelon Insights poll had him polling at 0 percent for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. As an unabashed heir to Trump’s political legacy, CPAC should have been Hawley’s safe space, and yet he earned a meager 1 percent in its first straw poll; without Trump on the ballot, Hawley earned 3 percent.

Furthermore, at first glance, Hawley does not seem all that different from other Trump wannabes within the party. Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, Ben Sasse, Mike Pompeo are all pugnacious middle-aged dudes with Ivy League credentials, poorly constructed policy notions, and aspirations to be president come 2025. How does Hawley stand out from this bunch?

For one thing, Hawley is a bit younger. This means that reporters can go to his various still-living mentors to discover their genuine disenchantment with what he has done in the Senate. Plott and Hakim’s story is shot through with regret and disapproval from seemingly everyone who supported him during his formative years, from former high school teachers to former senator John Danforth to fellow protectionist Oren Cass.

AD

AD

Hawley’s more important distinction, however, is his complete lack of shame. This might seem odd when comparing him to the names listed above, but there are differences. Neither Sasse nor Cotton would go so far as to contest the electoral college outcome on Jan. 6. I have seen Pompeo up close and it’s easy to tell when he’s spouting BS because he knows he is doing it. Even Cruz, Hawley’s partner-in-crime on Jan. 6, looked temporarily abashed after his Cancún debacle. He can muster the shamelessness, but has to put in the effort.

Hawley is the George Costanza of the Senate. He cannot spout lies because he has the capacity to believe anything that comes out of his mouth. He is not just beyond shame — he is outraged that you would bring up his apparent lack of shame and demand that you apologize for such a characterization.