The New York Times’ Neil Irwin concludes that this is an ideational inflection point in his latest column: “Leaders of both parties have become willing to act directly to extract the nation from economic crisis, taking that role back from the central bank.” That framing does seem to capture Irwin’s thesis — that the recent fiscal expansion represents a waxing of fiscal policy and a waning of monetary policy:

Leaders of both parties have become more willing to use their power to extract the nation from economic crisis, taking the primary role for managing the ups and downs of the economy that they ceded for much of the last four decades, most notably in the period after the 2008 global financial crisis. ... If sustained, this assertion of control over economic management by elected leaders would be as momentous a change as the one that followed the Paul Volcker Fed in the 1980s. “This is an enduring regime shift,” said Paul McCulley, who teaches at Georgetown’s McDonough School of Business. “Having the tools of economic stabilization work a whole lot more through the fiscal channel and a whole lot less through the monetary channel is a profound, pro-democracy policy mix.”

Irwin is undeniably correct that the political tolerance for expansionary fiscal policy has changed. And any outcome with that large of a fiscal stimulus means that there has been an ideational shift among politicians.

Nonetheless, the hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts is not convinced that this is the appropriate way to characterize what has happened.

For one thing, it is not like monetary policy stayed on the sidelines during the coronavirus pandemic. The Fed responded to the crisis by slashing interest rates and injecting approximately $2 trillion in quantitative easing into the economy. They created dollar swap lines to prevent a global liquidity crisis and a variety of lending facilities to ensure credit continued to flow domestically They also took these actions far more quickly than the 2008 Fed reacted. In other words, monetary policy also responded with more alacrity this time around than in 2008.

The difference in 2020 was that central bankers hit the limits of what they could do more quickly than in 2008. In part this was because their response was more rapid; in part there was less they could do because of 2008. Interest rates were already pretty low and there had already been multiple rounds of quantitative easing.

The economic consensus has also shifted over time. As Irwin notes, during the Great Recession, the Obama administration was split on the size of the fiscal stimulus and kept it under $1 trillion before even seeking congressional approval. Even then there was a lot of loose talk about the United States turning into Greece because of excessive fiscal and monetary expansion.

The spectacular failure of those predictions helped pave the way for a new intellectual consensus. Some political economists pointed out how fiscal austerity proved to be an unmitigated disaster. Some economists argued that the United States had a higher debt tolerance than previously believed. Others suggested that unemployment could be well below 4 percent without triggering a wage-price spiral.

The point is there is a lot of overlap between the “nerds” that Irwin suggests are losing macroeconomic power and the nerds who were begging Congress to take appropriate fiscal action during the Great Recession and during the pandemic.

The Republicans applied the final intellectual coup de grace to fiscal austerity. With Donald Trump as president any hint of deficit reduction evaporated in a haze of tax cuts and swollen budgets. As Jonah Goldberg noted in the Los Angeles Times, it’s not like tea party Republicans practiced what they preached when they were in power: “If you spend decades flip-flopping on debt and spending, depending on whether or not you’re in power, you shouldn’t be shocked if the voters say, ‘Yeah, yeah, whatever.’ ” There are not a lot of genuine fiscal hawks in 2021.

So what does this mean going forward? I suppose this depends on two unknowns. The first is whether the U.S. economy will stop getting pelted by black swans. The logic of the pre-2008 macroeconomic consensus was that monetary policy was a better tool for managing standard business cycle fluctuations. Neither 2008 nor 2020 fits that category. Will the twenties be a decade of continued economic shocks?

The second is whether the United States ever exits a low-inflation, low-interest-rate environment. The current period has lasted more than a decade, but that hardly means it is permanent. I am old enough to remember when the global economy was experiencing the highest interest rates “since the birth of Jesus Christ.” That means it is possible.

