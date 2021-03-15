According to some activists, the solution to this obviously inequitable situation is relatively simple: We can scale up global production quickly if we end artificial, patent-protected vaccine monopolies. “Without patents on vaccines, we would defeat the pandemic in less than 12 months,” a top Doctors Without Borders official recently claimed. Indeed, 58 low- and middle-income countries have mobilized in support of a proposed World Trade Organization waiver that would temporarily exempt covid-related intellectual property from normal international rules and protections. And while the effort to waive IP protections has been a global health hot topic for months, it gained a high-profile endorsement in the United States last week from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). In a video statement, Sanders called upon President Biden to support the IP suspension while slamming “huge, multibillion-dollar pharmaceutical companies [that] continue to prioritize profits by protecting their monopolies.”

The logic of the argument made by advocates of waiving IP rights seems clear and intuitive — at first. Without patents, which serve narrow commercial interests, companies all over the world could freely produce the vaccine. Sure, Big Pharma would lose money — but this is a pandemic, and human life comes before private profit, especially when vaccines receive substantial public financing to support research and development. As with HIV drugs in years past, widespread generic production would dramatically increase supply and drive down prices to levels affordable even in the developing world.

Reality is more complicated, however. Because of the technical complexity of manufacturing coronavirus vaccines, waiving intellectual property rights, by itself, would have little effect in this instance. In fact, it could backfire, with companies citing the move as an excuse for disengagement from global access efforts. There are more effective ways to entice — and to pressure — companies to license their intellectual property and the associated know-how, without broadly nullifying patents.

The Moderna vaccine offers an instructive case about the limits of freeing up intellectual property. Moderna announced in October that it would not enforce IP rights on its coronavirus vaccine — and yet it has taken no steps to share information about the vaccine’s design or manufacture, citing commercial interests in the underlying technology. Five months later, production of the Moderna vaccine remains entirely under the company’s direct control within its owned and contracted facilities. Notably, Moderna is also the only manufacturer of a U.S.- or U.K.-approved vaccine not yet participating in COVAX, a global-aid-funded effort (including a pledged $4 billion from the United States) to purchase vaccines for use in low- and middle-income countries.

It is true, however, that activist pressure — including threats to infringe upon IP rights — can encourage originators to enter into voluntary licensing arrangements. So the global movement to liberate the vaccine patents may be useful, even if its advocates make exaggerated claims about the effects of waivers on their own.

One reason patent waivers are unlikely to help in this case is that vaccines are harder to make than ordinary drugs. Because most drugs are simple chemical compounds, and because the composition of the compounds is easily analyzable, competent chemists can usually reverse-engineer a production process with relative ease. When a drug patent expires, therefore — or is waived — generic companies can readily enter the market and produce competitive products, lowering prices dramatically.

Vaccines, in contrast, are complex biological products. Observing their contents is insufficient to allow for imitation. Instead, to produce the vaccine, manufacturers need access to the developer’s “soft” IP — the proprietary recipe, cell lines, manufacturing processes and so forth. While some of this information is confidentially submitted to regulators and might theoretically be released in an extraordinary situation (though not without legal challenge), manufacturers are at an enormous disadvantage without the originator’s willing and active cooperation to help them set up their process and kick-start production. Even with the nonconsensual release of the soft IP held by the regulator, the process of trial and error would cause long delays in a best-case scenario. Most likely, the effort would end in expensive failure. Manufacturers also need certain raw materials and other inputs, like glass vials and filtration equipment; overwhelming demand paired with disruptive export restrictions has constricted global availability for some of these necessary items.

There are better options than waiving IP rules — notably, encouraging vaccine manufacturers to cooperate and share knowledge with partners across the globe. Voluntary licensing is one route: It’s a common arrangement where developers enter into binding contractual agreements with generic producers. Generic manufacturers get permission, know-how and assistance from the patent-holder to produce the vaccine for sales in specified markets; in exchange, the patent-holder can ensure quality of the generic product and may receive royalties on its sales, usually representing less than 10 percent of sales value.

These royalties may be lower than the profit margin on direct sales; for example, Pfizer anticipates a 25 to 30 percent profit margin on its vaccine sales, meaning roughly $5 in profit for every $19.50 vaccine dose. (The U.S. government has agreed to buy 300 million doses at that price.) But voluntary licensing deals offer a new revenue stream that would otherwise be captured by competitors (not to mention good publicity). Already, voluntary licensing deals from AstraZeneca and Novavax are facilitating large-scale production in India, Japan, and South Korea; many of the resulting vaccines are destined for lower-income countries through COVAX.

The best route to vaccine equity involves creating the conditions for pharmaceutical developers to identify and execute more of these voluntary deals, engaging industry as a partner in the process.

How can governments and activists help push things in the right direction? By lifting the export curbs on filters and bioreactor bags intended to protect domestic supply, countries can help lubricate supply chains for vaccine “inputs,” creating a welcoming environment for cross-national collaboration. Governments and development-finance institutions can invest to build up the capabilities of potential vaccine manufacturing plants, which also makes it easier for originators to say yes. Domestically, the Biden administration did something like this when it invested $269 million under the Defense Production Act to prepare Merck’s manufacturing facilities to produce the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — a crucial plank of the joint production deal announced this month. Similar efforts are underway abroad. Just last week, for example, the so-called “Quad” — the United States, India, Japan and Australia — announced a joint pledge to produce and disseminate 1 billion vaccine doses; as part of this effort, the Biden administration announced that it would help finance an Indian generic manufacturer to manufacturing coronavirus vaccines, including the Johnson & Johnson product. The contractual language of licensing deals can explicitly protect IP from broader dissemination, helping originators feel more comfortable sharing commercially valuable information.

Sticks as well as carrots can facilitate partnerships. Under existing World Trade Organization rules, countries already have the right to issue “compulsory licenses” in certain cases pertaining to public health, allowing them to produce or import generic health products without permission from the patent-holder. Advocates correctly point out that countries face potential retaliation from industry and wealthy country governments when they try to use these tools — a strong disincentive. (In 2007-2008, Thailand’s use of compulsory licenses to access more affordable AIDS drugs led the United States to revoke preferential trade status for some Thai exports.) This should change. The Biden administration and other global leaders should make clear that they will support legitimate compulsory licensees of coronavirus vaccines in cases where a valid voluntary license request has been rejected or ignored.

But compulsory licensing is vastly inferior to voluntary deals in the case of vaccines because the generic producer will still need to figure out how to make the vaccines without the originator’s assistance — again, an extraordinarily difficult task (even with nonconsensual release of some proprietary trade secrets). It is useful mainly as a threat held in reserve, paired with the “carrots” of subsidies to local plants and so on. Firms may choose to play ball on voluntary licensing deals rather than face a mess of legal challenges and bad publicity. Just this week, for example, Canadian biotech firm Biolyse Pharma publicly requested a voluntary license to manufacture the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for global distribution. If Johnson & Johnson is unwilling, Biolyse made clear in its announcement, the company will appeal to the Canadian government for a compulsory license. The ball is now in Johnson & Johnson’s court — but this seems like the type of offer they should choose to accept, both for the global good and their narrow self-interest.