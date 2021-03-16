The Biden administration stepped things up a notch — several notches, actually. The first head of state summit was virtually convened Friday, producing a joint vaccine initiative among other agreements. There was also a rare Washington Post op-ed jointly ascribed to President Biden, Prime Ministers Narendra Modi, Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga. Following up on the summit, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are traveling together to Northeast Asia and also co-authoring Post op-eds about the Quad.

As diplomatic initiative rollouts go within the first two months of an administration, this is pretty remarkable. Do not take my word for it, however — as a former Trump NSC director for South Asia observed for CNN, Biden’s initiative was “a remarkable demonstration that it will not only build on the momentum the alliance has gained over the last three years, but also make it the centerpiece of the U.S.’ Indo-Pacific strategy.”

The best diplomatic parallel would be the U.S. decision to upgrade the Group of 20 from a finance ministers forum to something more ambitious in response to the 2008 financial crisis. Similarly, before 2021 the Quad’s primary focus was maritime security. What does it mean that the grouping’s aims have scaled up so dramatically?

It would be tempting to say that the Biden administration is just that much better at foreign policy than the Trump administration. The coherence of the Blinken and Austin op-ed stands in contrast to the incoherence of similar op-eds in the first year of the Trump administration. Four years ago, the Trump White House was too busy cleaning up own-goals and beclowning the executive branch to do much in the way of constructive foreign policy.

For all its stumblings and fumblings, however, the Trump administration revived the Quad and made it a thing. This is an initiative in which the Biden administration has taken the baton and run with it.

Biden alone cannot explain the Quad’s sudden prominence. Credit where it is due — the real architect of stronger Quad cohesion is China’s Xi Jinping.

RAND’s Derek Grossman noted last July that China’s bellicose behavior and regional ambitions had managed to alienate all four countries. This includes an enduring rivalry with Japan, a trade war with Australia and a violent border dispute with India. As Vox’s Alex Ward observes, China has doubled down on this approach over the past nine months: “the animating idea behind the Quad, then, is that all four nations have a better chance of curbing China’s aggression together than apart.” This is the not-so-subtle message from Blinken and Austin’s op-ed as well. So congrats to Xi, who in his quest to exercise more regional influence managed to forge a pretty powerful counter-coalition.

The G-20 parallel is instructive, however. That grouping mattered in response to the Great Recession but soon waned in influence. Will the Quad face a similar fate?

The answer is “probably not.” The Great Recession eventually ended, whereas a bellicose China looks like a more persistent challenge. That said, there are two issues that could hamper how well the Quad works as a structure.

In their op-ed, Blinken and Austin write, “It is strongly in our interests for the Indo-Pacific region to be free and open, anchored by respect for human rights, democracy and the rule of law.” On the whole, Australia, Japan, and the United States would seem to be copacetic with those values. India under Modi is another question entirely.

One of the big questions about this grouping is whether India’s membership helps to curb some of Modi’s worst excesses or acts as an excuse for further illiberalism. In their joint op-ed, the four leaders said, “our foundations of democracy and a commitment to engagement unite us.” The Biden team needs to use Modi’s embrace of that language to prevent further democratic backsliding within India.

The other issue is trade, a subject of some interest to the hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts. As Foreign Policy’s Michael Green and Bloomberg’s Kori Schake have observed, it is difficult for the Biden administration to deepen partnerships in the Indo-Pacific without an economic dimension. And the United States is on the outside looking in when it comes to the regions two largest trade agreements. If the Biden administration wants a more robust Quad, more economic opportunities will need to be part of the equation.