If one looks at the material foundations of power, the answer remains unchanged. When it comes to soft power, however, there is no escaping the fact that the United States has performed, at best, fair to middlin’ when compared to China. As David Wallace-Wells observed recently:

For nearly the entire year, the COVID epicenter was not in China, where the pathogen originated, or in corners of South Asia or sub-Saharan Africa, where limited state capacity and medical infrastructure seemed, at the outset, especially concerning, but either in Europe or the United States — places that were rated just one year ago the best prepared in the world to combat infectious disease. This fact, though not unknown, is probably the most salient and profound feature of what has been a tremendously uneven pandemic with the world’s longtime “winners” becoming by far its biggest losers. The gold-standard responses were those in East Asia and Oceania, by countries like South Korea, New Zealand, and Australia — countries that saw clearly the gravest infection threat the world had encountered in a century and endeavored to simply eradicate it within their borders. Mostly, they succeeded. When it mattered most, no nation in what was once grandly called “the West” even really bothered to try.

A key component of soft power is the widespread recognition of policy competency both at home and abroad. With a few exceptions neither the United States nor Europe has displayed much in the way of that.

Could vaccines change that? Vaccine producers in the United States, Europe, China and Russia have all brought their wares to market. All of them excel at preventing cases of covid-19 that require hospitalization. All of them reduce coronavirus infections more generally, though China’s vaccine less so than the others.

There are two differences in the vaccine phase of the pandemic — one that benefits U.S. soft power and one that harms it.

The good news is that the United States has outclassed every other great power in vaccinations. The data show that the U.S. has jabbed three times as many citizens’ arms as the European Union, six times as many as Russia, and eight times as many as China. The U.S. surpasses its neighbors as well: four times as many injections as Canada, 10 times as many as Mexico.

The bad news is that according to press reports China and Russia are aggressively distributing their vaccines to the rest of the world. Since the U.S. had been chary with distributing the stock of vaccines elsewhere, countries have been lining up to accept them. As Politico’s Ryan Heath summed up last month: “As Western countries pursue ‘America First’ and ‘Europe First’ Covid vaccination plans, other leading nations are looking outward in search of commercial and political gain.”

An obvious source of soft power is competent emergency relief. As of a month ago Russia and China could arguably make a case that they were doing it better than the United States.

This has started to change. The Biden administration became the world’s largest donor to the Covax initiative. The Quad’s initiative in bolstering India’s capacity to produce and distribute more vaccine will also help.

But there is at least one obvious, still untapped way that the United States can enhance its soft power: export the 50 million AstraZeneca vaccines made in the USA that other countries have approved but the FDA has not. While AstraZeneca has had issues with the rollout of its vaccine, all the test data shows it to be safe and effective. By the time the drug is approved in the U.S., however, the federal government will have in its possession hundreds of millions of Pfizer, Moderna, J&J, and perhaps Novavax doses — more than enough to fulfill President Biden’s promise of making a vaccine available to any American over the age of 16 who wants it.

Zeynep Tufekci makes a variant of this argument in her latest New York Times op-ed. She notes another strategic interest: vaccinating neighboring countries would reduce the spread of more infectious and lethal variants that will inevitably rebound into the United States: “higher transmissibility, which makes it harder to hold the line with masking and distancing, renders distributing vaccines as soon as possible even more crucial. When facing an exponential threat like a more transmissible variant, a vaccine in arms today is much more valuable than one in a few months.”

Given that South America is experiencing a resurgence of cases and outside of Chile no country in the region has done well with vaccine uptake, this seems like a strategic priority. The trend in national security discourse has been to argue that foreign policy starts at home. But this is a case in which taking action beyond U.S. borders will lessen the threat of a recurrence of the pandemic at home.

Oh, and it would also maximize the reduction of human suffering. Taking vaccines that cannot be used now in their country of origin and sending them to places that will use them is obviously the right and good thing to do. But note that every argument listed above is about maximizing America’s national interest in the world. Even the most cold-blooded foreign policy analyst can see the merit in distributing these vaccines to the rest of the world.