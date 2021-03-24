The residual libertarian in me is wary of Biden’s pronouncement. The political scientist in me looks at the erosion of trust in institutions and authority and concludes that as messages go in 2021, this is not the worst one.

The Biden White House has hit the ground running with implementing this theme. The passage of the American Recovery Plan is step one. A planned push on infrastructure is step two.

The hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts has a small suggestion for the president: do not forget the post office. In fact, make the U.S. Postal Service a central pillar of any plan to refurbish America’s infrastructure, not just a vehicle to stimulate the production of electric vehicles.

There are solid political motivations for doing so which I’ll get to in a second, but the most paramount reasons are policy-related. The USPS remains a key part of America’s critical infrastructure. Do not take my word for this, but rather the word of enthusiastic Trump supporter and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who told Congress last month:

[USPS] must remain a fundamental part of our nation’s critical infrastructure — both in terms of the value we deliver to our customers and the role we play in the American economy and society. The more than 645,000 dedicated men and women of the Postal Service live, work, and serve in every community in America. Our mission is to bind the nation together by providing universal delivery service, which has been the foundation of the Postal Service for more than 245 years. The Postal Service is the only organization with the resources, network infrastructure and logistical capability to regularly deliver mail and packages to 161 million residential and business addresses daily.

The key here is that in contrast to Federal Express, UPS, or other private delivery services, USPS has a legal obligation to service all Americans with postal addresses. Simply privatizing the Postal Service would not work. As my Post colleague Jacob Bogage explained last week, “For all of its warts, the Postal Service is actually really good at delivering the mail, and private express carriers do not want to try to crack that market. The carriers also need the Postal Service, through its vast network and skilled workers, to handle less lucrative deliveries.”

The first two decades of this century have taught us the necessity of enhancing critical infrastructures. The Postal Service should be viewed as an integral part of that logistical infrastructure.

Which is why the headline of Bogage’s more recent story is so confusing: “USPS chief DeJoy cuts post office hours, lengthens delivery times in new 10-year plan.” This includes longer first-class delivery times, reduced post office hours and higher postage rates.

It seems difficult to square DeJoy’s reform plan with his declared aims above. We also learn that the USPS has yet to recover from pre-DeJoy levels of efficiency ever since the Trump-backed postmaster general began his reform attempts last summer: “The week before DeJoy implemented his midsummer changes, the Postal Service delivered 90.6 percent of first-class mail on time. It hasn’t reached 90 percent in the eight months since.”

I have looked at DeJoy’s justifications for these moves; they are all about cost-cutting rather than, you know, providing a mandated public service. To be fair, the Postal Service is facing challenges. Its bread and butter has been the delivery of first-class mail and that volume has fallen by more than 40 percent at the same time that its package delivery requirements have doubled. This requires changes in how things work. That said, 125 million pieces of first-class mail are sent every year in contrast to only 7 million packages. The first-class mail still matters a lot more.

Last month DeJoy said, “Does it make a difference if it’s an extra day to get a letter?” in testimony to the House Oversight and Reform Committee, which suggests that he does not truly comprehend the role of the Postal Service. Slate’s Aaron Bak talked to a bunch of experts and none of them are happy with DeJoy’s ideas. Even conservative think-tankers are telling NPR, “You shouldn’t even call it first-class mail if it takes three days for something to get a short distance.... There’s going to be greater instances of court notices not being received on time, payments to credit card companies not getting in on time and penalties being assessed and a whole plethora of difficult things. And it’s completely unnecessary.”

This is the thing about the Postal Service: it provides crucial services to those who cannot afford or cannot avail themselves of for-profit delivery services. This category stretches from the urban poor to the truly rural. DeJoy’s tenure suggests that his reform plan would only make things worse.

There is one final, more intangible reason to increase funds for USPS — there is no way “Build Back Better” works as a slogan if folks find the mail does not work as well as it did before. Regular mail delivery is the perfect example of a Biden issue that is not sexy enough to capture the attention of savvy insiders but has a profound effect on citizens who do not cogitate too much about politics.

For local reasons too byzantine to get into, the mail delivery to my house has degraded badly over the last two months. How bad? Mail is being delivered only every other day. As an affluent professional who can afford to FedEx things and pays bills electronically, this should not be too much of an inconvenience. And yet it is enraging. It evokes decline; the symbol of a country failing to do the things it has promised to do. It erodes faith in the ability of the government — exactly the opposite of what Joe Biden wants.