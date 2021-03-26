I pulled them aside one at a time, because I didn’t want my kids to get sucked in, too. I knew my parents were aware of the anti-Asian violence spiking across the country. They’re avid consumers of the news, in multiple languages, and have lived in this country for decades. I’d even already made my mom take an online training with me about what to do if confronted by anti-Asian harassment. I knew my mom was already being cautious, and that my stubborn dad would probably shrug and say, “Yeah, yeah, I know,” and keep on doing whatever he wanted. And that’s pretty much what happened when I asked them to be extra vigilant whenever they went to the grocery store, virtually the only place outside their home that they’d gone to this past year.

Then I glanced at my phone and saw the news about an active shooter at our neighborhood King Soopers grocery store, less than a mile from our house — the one we’d just driven past that morning. The gunman killed 10 people. I’d begun the day fretting about how to talk to my parents about their safety, and now I’ve spent the rest of the week thinking about how to keep my children feeling safe.

Being part of the sandwich generation is stressful during normal times; worry is your constant companion. But these days, the feeling is far more acute: It can feel precarious just to be American, where any variety of catastrophe can invade your life at any time. The global pandemic, racism, and gun violence have each ratcheted up my anxiety, inducing a dull state of dread that doesn’t go away. And when you’re the middle part of a multigenerational family, with hate targeting your own AAPI community and a mass shooting unfolding where you take your children to shop, that dread swirls with grief, rage, and terror — a suffocating, paralyzing cocktail that’s left me at a loss for how to talk it through with either my parents or my children.

When the news alert arrived, I gasped and showed my mom the phone. “What is it, Mama? What’s wrong?” my son asked. “Oh, there’s just some news going on near home in Boulder,” I mumbled. “Amah’s going to do a jigsaw puzzle with you while I make some calls and get some stuff done.” I ducked into another room, rang my husband and told him to stay home, and began reaching out to friends and neighbors to check in on their safety. For the next couple of hours, I stayed glued to my phone screen as the kids, 5 and 7, played with their grandma. I couldn’t turn on the TV, for fear they’d see or hear something they shouldn’t.

In the meantime, my mind raced. What would I tell the kids? When should I tell them? How much should I tell them? What might they hear from their peers at school when spring break is over? How would I help them feel safe? Children are resilient, yes, but their response to disasters can be fear and confusion, and the lasting mental health effects of trauma can include PTSD, anxiety, and depression. How could I protect my children from that?

After the gunman was taken into custody and the area declared secure, I steeled myself for the return home. I told my children that something sad had happened at our King Soopers. I told them that a bad man had gone in and fired a gun. My daughter’s eyes got big, and my son got very serious. I told them the bad man had been arrested. They looked relieved. I told them that we would probably see a lot of emergency vehicles, police, and guns on the way home but that we were safe. They nodded, serious. I asked if they had any questions. They had none.

This place, and this life — even this week — was intended as a refuge. Two-and-a-half years ago, I’d quit my high-pressure Silicon Valley job and returned to my hometown, which regularly tops magazine lists for being the best place to live, or the happiest city in America. We’d moved to raise our kids in the vibrant and idyllic community I remembered from my own childhood, and to spend more time with my family. It was spring break, people were getting vaccinated and the pandemic was beginning to abate, allowing the children to see more of their grandparents.

But the notion of refuge is a fiction.

My parents immigrated to America for better education and more opportunities than they’d had in Taiwan. I reaped the benefits, and my children and I are lucky to have grown up here. But this place is also deeply riven with racism and social pathologies, and the danger that combination breeds. Casual bigotry is common, even in a tolerant enclave like this one. And extreme bigotry ends lives with the easy availability of guns. I worry about my parents. And I worry that my children are growing up in a place even more politically unstable and violent than the place their grandparents left over 50 years ago.