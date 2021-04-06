JOURNALIST DAN: How are you feeling about President Biden so far?

VOTING DAN: Pretty good! I like not having to check the news every hour to see if there is any new craziness. And his administration seems to be much better at pandemic response.

JOURNALIST DAN: Do you support spending more on infrastructure?

VOTING DAN: Sure do!

JOURNALIST DAN: Are there any issues where you are dissatisfied with the Biden administration?

VOTING DAN: Of course, his approach toward trade seems way too much like Trump.

JOURNALIST DAN: Does this mean you would vote for a Republican in 2024?

VOTING DAN: Have you heard how Republicans talk about trade these days? They are even more protectionist than Democrats!