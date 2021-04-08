What I am saying is that there’s a lot of uncertainty about how to navigate the world. This is also an opportunity! It is during periods of uncertainty that members of the foreign policy community can gin up new concepts — or dust off really old ones.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Richard Haass and Charles Kupchan do a little bit of both in a Foreign Affairs essay from last month calling for a 21st-century great-power concert:

The best vehicle for promoting stability in the twenty-first century is a global concert of major powers. As the history of the nineteenth-century Concert of Europe demonstrated — its members were the United Kingdom, France, Russia, Prussia, and Austria — a steering group of leading countries can curb the geopolitical and ideological competition that usually accompanies multipolarity

Calling for a great-power concert is not a new idea in international relations. Nonetheless, Haass and Kupchan provide more concrete details than other iterations I have seen. They name the members — China, the European Union, India, Japan, Russia and the United States. They further suggest a permanent secretariat with ambassadors and rotating presidencies. Haass and Kupchan suggest that, “Concerts have two characteristics that make them well suited to the emerging global landscape: political inclusivity and procedural informality.”

Could it work? If you think the title of this column suggests some pessimism on my part, you would be right, but not for the reason you think.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

This article was not a depressing read because of its proposal for a great-power concert. It was depressing because of its bleak but accurate description of the state of the world. Consider: “Pax Americana is now running on fumes. The United States and its traditional democratic partners have neither the capability nor the will to anchor an interdependent international system and universalize the liberal order that they erected after World War II.” Show me the lie.

The depression deepens when Haass and Kupchan persuasively demolish the other options for global governance such as the U.N. Security Council or G-20, a G-2 between the United States and China, or a renewed Pax Americana: “a global concert wins not because of its perfection but rather by default; it is the most promising alternative. Other options are ineffective, unworkable, or unattainable. Should a great-power steering group fail to materialize, an unruly world managed by no one would lie ahead.”

That leaves their idea of a great-power concert. Color me skeptical. For it to even get started, the territorial squabbles over Crimea and the East China Sea would have to be settled or cabined, and may I just say: Good luck with that.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Mostly, the problem with this proposal is that there is not enough of an incentive for any of the actors to participate. The 19th-century Concert of Europe was a self-sustaining project because it offered tangible spheres of influence to the participating states; Haass and Kupchan explicitly reject that idea for their 21st-century version. Other forms of connective tissue — trade relations, cooperation against common threats — are trending in a negative direction. And the distribution of power remains too contested and uncertain for the salient actors to agree to such an arrangement.

Is there an alternative? For now the first step would be an attempt to stabilize the core parts of the liberal international order, see if it still has juice and then think about how it should interact with the rest of the world.