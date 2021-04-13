The coronavirus pandemic, after all, exposed and amplified many gender disparities in the U.S. economy. When the pandemic interrupted in-person child care and schooling, it was women who disproportionately reduced their work hours, left their jobs and devoted more time to additional child care and household duties. What’s more, Black and Brown women, overrepresented in essential work — in supermarkets, for instance — faced this child-care crunch while enduring the threat that comes from being on the front lines of a public health emergency.

Scholars and activists have long recognized the role that child care — and also the care of the elderly and people with disabilities — plays in freeing women to join the workforce on a footing equal to men. Proposals in these two bills step away from the inadequate patchwork policies through which politicians have occasionally addressed these issues and embrace truly systemic solutions.

When child care experiences a shock, as during the pandemic, we know that women suffer disproportionately. Despite an uptick in employment relative to men last month, women left the workforce at much higher rates over the past year. Between February 2020 and February 2021, nearly 56 percent of the net jobs lost in the pandemic were women’s, and 500,000 more women than men dropped out of the labor market completely. Given that nearly half of U.S. households — and more than 60 percent of Black households — are headed by women, that puts the livelihoods of millions of families at risk. And when women, particularly mothers, leave the labor market, even if only temporarily, the adverse effects linger, harming their ability to reenter the workforce, recoup lost wages and retire with economic security.

Women who have lost their jobs will of course benefit from some “universal” provisions of the American Rescue Plan, such as unemployment insurance. But the plan also provides $25 billion to help child-care centers safely reopen, and $15 billion in grants directed to help cover child-care costs specifically for parents who lost jobs in the pandemic. Moreover, in one of the most significant anti-poverty measures since the 1960s, the American Rescue Plan refashioned existing child tax credits as direct cash payments to families, increased the amount of these payments and removed employment requirements, which means that the millions of mothers who dropped out of the workforce over the past year will be eligible to receive them. That could keep their families afloat.

The American Jobs Plan, which faces substantial political hurdles, would go even further toward fixing the nation’s long-standing child-care problems. Though its provisions will be subject to negotiation on Capitol Hill, the proposal signals an even bigger transformational shift in caregiving policy.

In the past, child-care policy interventions — including some outlined in the American Rescue Plan — have typically focused on making care more affordable, usually by beefing up the federal grants that subsidize costs for low-income families. While helpful, such solutions don’t address the supply shortages that make finding care difficult — shortages made worse because about 20,000 child-care centers have closed permanently during the pandemic.

In contrast to these conventional approaches, the American Jobs Plan would allocate $25 billion to directly fund the creation of new child-care facilities. What’s more, the plan would expand the Home and Community-Based Service program, meaning that millions of additional families will be able to access and pay for long-term care services for the elderly and people with disabilities through Medicaid. This expansion would create jobs, as more caregivers will need to be hired to meet increased demand. The proposal also promises that these jobs will be eligible for collective-bargaining rights — something not currently guaranteed to home-care workers in federal law.

Without policies that address the career vs. care trade-off — that is, without policies like those in the American Jobs Plan — the U.S. economy could lose as much as $64.5 billion a year in wages and economic activity, according to estimates from the Center for American Progress.

Because the current economic system already disproportionately disadvantages women (particularly women of color), the American Rescue Plan and American Jobs Plan will, appropriately, disproportionately benefit them. That’s what makes it a structural intervention.

Women’s labor force participation has historically lagged behind men’s (even in tight labor markets), in part because women have always been responsible for the majority of household and caregiving duties (even when they hold jobs outside the home). And the amount U.S. workers are paid has always been — and continues to be — gendered. For every dollar a White man makes, women are paid only 82 cents on average, a difference of $10,000 per person per year. This disparity is even starker for Black and Brown women, who are robbed of a collective $50 billion per year by what economist Michelle Holder calls the “double gap” of overlapping gender and racial pay disparities. There are even gender discrepancies in the way such earnings are taxed, as the U.S. tax code has historically — through the marriage penalty and “secondary earner bias”–– pushed women out of the workforce.