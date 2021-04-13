This got the hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts thinking: Does the concept of weaponized interdependence lend itself to a rom-com?

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

At first glance, it applies better to the “horror/thriller” category. After all, the weaponized interdependence phenomenon suggests that after someone joins an economic network that seems to proffer lots of benefits, they might be vulnerable to pressure from actors that control central nodes. They can either spy on them (“the panopticon effect”) or cut off access to the network (“the chokepoint effect”). This fits perfectly with the myriad iterations of the creepy “newlywed-wife-moves-to-husband’s-strange-town-or-haunted-mansion-and-weird-things-are-afoot” thrillers I see released every quarter or so.

This seems like tough rom-com material. And yet! No one thought that the zombie genre was fit for rom-coms until Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright’s “Shaun of the Dead” brilliantly inaugurated the “rom-zom-com” genre.

Is there any way to do something similar for weaponized interdependence? I think so. A key facet of weaponized interdependence is that it emerges in part by accident. None of the actors in world politics would willingly join an economic network that they suspected would be used for coercive purposes in the future. It has to be something that even the coercer stumbles into afterward, not realizing the power of the network that it controls.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, the combination of the rom-com and surveillance genres has not been a great mix. “True Lies” has aged very, very badly. “This Means War” was never good.

Fortunately, the rom-com genre is littered with pratfalls, coincidences and goofs that keep the two protagonists from realizing that they love each other until the third reel. In the films listed above, the male protagonists knew that they were exploiting the panopticon effect. For “Are You Sure You Want to Move in Together?” to work as a comedy in 2021, you would need some variant of the following:

1) Girl meets boy (or girl);

2) Girl and boy move in together;

3) Girl and boy open joint social media profile;

Story continues below advertisement

4) Girl accidentally gains access to all of boy’s private information, including banking accounts and email passwords;

5) Girl lets insecurities get the best of her, starts snooping;

Advertisement

6) Boy thinks he’s being hacked, informs girl;

7) Girl uses panopticon and chokepoint effects to try to nudge the boy into being a better boy, then realizes the folly of exercising such awesome power in a romantic relationship.

8) Hijinks ensue!

9) Girl acquires additional superpowers, joins the Avengers.

That last plot point is flexible, but bringing weaponized interdependence to the MCU would be the crossover event of the decade.