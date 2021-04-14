Until the Barack Obama era (or, for us, the Stephen Harper era), Canadian attitudes toward the United States featured an even mix of material envy and moral smugness. Yes, Americans had more stuff than we did: wealth, higher rates of homeownership and bigger homes when they had them. But surely our single-payer health system, thicker social-safety net and pacifist foreign policy marked us as more enlightened and compassionate. During the later Cold War, the natural tension between these two sentiments effectively defined Canada’s national superego.

But that tension began dissipating 15 years ago when the U.S. financial system and housing market fell apart and Canada’s economy remained relatively unscathed. In the years following, median household income in the two countries headed toward parity. This was followed by the ascension of U.S. President Donald Trump, the embodiment of liberal Canadian stereotypes that present America as a land of perpetually agitated, low-information hotheads and bigots. Our envy evaporated. Now it was just untethered smugness.

One symptom was the widespread popularity of what I call American bozo porn — viral tragicomic stories epitomizing America’s disintegrating idiocracy, like those stories you’d read about on the famous (but now retired) “Florida Man” Twitter account. While polls showed that most Canadians (even conservative Canadians) disliked Trump, his bumbling presidency was covered obsessively by our media as a means to fuel collective schadenfreude.

In some cases, even serious U.S. calamities became fodder for our newly engorged superiority complex. This included not only the mob invasion of the Capitol in January, but also America’s initially disastrous response to the covid-19 pandemic — especially Trump’s quack medical outbursts. My own go-to laugh line when I wanted to crack up a clipboard jockey putting me through a coronavirus screening at a Toronto store or bank was, “Oh, don’t worry. I just came from a Republican fundraiser and I’m full of chloroquine.” Like a lot of the dark anti-American humor that became popular in Canada, the butt of the gag wasn’t just Americans in general, but a particular type of sloganeering American who is ignorant, reckless and politically conservative.

And to be fair (to us), much of the American (non) response to the coronavirus pandemic really did answer to this stereotype. I’m thinking, for instance, of that gigantic August motorcycle rally in South Dakota, which drew hundreds of thousands of attendees who then spread the disease all over the Upper Midwest.

Then there were the stories of megachurches still holding packed services (which did double-duty, in the Canadian telling, as sendups of haywire Evangelical religiosity) — not to mention those images of this year’s spring break “Covidiots” packed cheek-by-jowl on Florida beaches. We also looked on smugly as gun-toting protesters took over the Michigan legislature last spring, and an anti-mask conspiracy theorist was required by her fellow state senators to sit in a plexiglass “freedom square.”

Which is why it hit my Canadian pride especially hard when I learned that Florida Man’s home state, of all places, just dropped vaccine eligibility to 18 years old. Every adult in the state can sign up to get vaccinated. This is Spring Break Central we’re talking about — not, say, Vermont or Massachusetts, places that Canadians tend to regard as culturally kindred regions.

By way of comparison: I’m 53 and have no idea when I’ll be vaccinated (though I doubt it will be later than the end of May). As of this week, only 1.88 percent of Canadians have received a single vaccine dose, less than a tenth of the corresponding figure in the United States. Within a month or two, the United States is going to have a vaccine surplus, in fact, and my country will be joining Mexico and other nations in the lineup for your leftovers.

For months, Canadian media have been blaming Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for failing to get more vaccine doses into our supply chain sooner. (Editorial cartoonists have shown him on the phone with Big Pharma, in various states of distress and indignity.) But the real problem is that, for all our Canadian smugness, our country hasn’t produced a single dose of vaccine, the one technology that will allow us to return to normal life. We’re entirely beholden to imports. And it’s not surprising that Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have collectively prioritized the needs of their American home market.

In the long run, the most important indicator of how nations deal with the pandemic will be the number of people who die. In per capita terms, Canada has done better than the United States. The covid-19 death toll in the United States has reached roughly 1 in every 580 Americans. In Canada, the death rate is 1 in 1,613.

But in the short run, Canadians are learning a lesson in humility. We’re being reminded that, despite America’s political meltdown, increasingly loony media culture, and precariously unequal social structure, the United States remains a scientific and economic powerhouse. Say what you want about the cruelties of U.S.-style capitalism, but when Americans want something, they tend to get a lot of it — and quickly. Canada, meanwhile, remains a relatively small country completely dependent on others, the United States especially, for the goods we need.

I can laugh all I want at Florida Man. The fact of the matter is that I’m locked down at home while he’s out having a blast.