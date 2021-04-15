This debate is nothing new, dating back to the reinstatement of registration requirements in 1980, which the high court upheld in 1981. But this time it seems possible that either the court or Congress will finally strip away this vestige of gender inequality in American law.

If that happens, it will come over the howls of opponents who have consistently warned of the horrible ramifications of women serving in combat — even as some of these predictions have proved false over the past 40 years.

The forces for and against women’s registration yoke closely to the positions for and against the Equal Rights Amendment. Efforts to pass the ERA date to the 1920s. Women’s rights activist Alice Paul co-wrote the first version of the amendment in 1923, but some feminists worried at the time that it would strip away protections for women, such as those governing work hours and job tasks.

Over the next several decades, Congress debated the ERA in nearly every session. The amendment passed the Senate in 1950 and 1953 with a provision that it would not override special protections for women. In 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower asked a joint session of Congress to pass the ERA. Yet, even so, labor and good government organizations such as the AFL-CIO and the League of Women Voters opposed the amendment through the 1960s out of concern that it would eliminate labor protections for working-class women.

The rise of the women’s rights movement challenged this static debate, converting these past foes, and Rep. Martha Griffiths (D-Mich.) reintroduced the ERA in 1971. With the Vietnam War-era draft still in place, opponents immediately zeroed in on the potential for conscripting women, seeing it as one of their best arguments against equal rights. An alternative proposal in the Senate exempted women from conscription, but Congress eschewed that option when it sent the amendment to the states for ratification in 1972.

ERA advocates fully admitted that the amendment would require women’s service. In fact, they welcomed it. The National Organization for Women (NOW) and other women’s rights groups saw access to registration and combat roles as part of the movement to expand equal rights and equal employment opportunities because the military favored combat service for career advancement.

Others, like Betty Friedan, NOW’s co-founder, believed that more military opportunities for women would spark a revolution in gender roles. Reflecting on the integration of U.S. Military Academy in 1976, Friedan asserted that rather than threatening masculinity, the admission of women brought “the possibility of a new model of what it is to be a man, a new kind of male hero in America, as men begin to share the care of the children and home with their wives, as women share the burdens and responsibilities of earning — even the hardships and dangers and glories of military careers.” Freedom from gender restrictions, therefore, would liberate both men and women.

But that prospect horrified some women. With veteran right-wing activist Phyllis Schlafly at their helm, they launched a robust countermovement that stopped the ERA — which initially seemed unbeatable as 30 of the necessary 38 states ratified it in the first year after passage — in its tracks.

Their biggest concern was that the ERA would upend traditional gender roles. Questions surrounding military service epitomized their fears. To these women, the military symbolized the ideal versions of masculinity and femininity. Women, in Schlafly’s words, were “fundamentally unequipped” for combat roles. In 1981, she said to an Oklahoma reporter, “Our sons are trained as wrestlers, but our daughters are not. We expect men to protect their families.” To Schlafly and her allies then, the military reflected a God-ordained, natural balance, and the ERA threatened to upend it.

The 1980 decision to make men — but not women — register for the draft reflected the growing clout of Schlafly’s movement. Richard M. Nixon and Gerald Ford, respectively, had done away with the draft and then with registration. But Jimmy Carter, a staunch ERA supporter, proposed bringing registration back after the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan — for both men and women. Yet Congress forced only men to register.

Some men balked at that gender inequity, challenging it in court in the 1970s. In 1980, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania ruled that male-only conscription violated the due process clause of the Fifth Amendment. But in 1981, in Rostker v. Goldberg, the Supreme Court overturned this decision. The justices ruled that since the draft existed primarily to fill combat positions, it was legal to exclude women because the military banned them from combat service.

Women’s rights advocates like former NOW president Eleanor Smeal came to conclude that this double standard hurt the cause for gender equality. Campaigning for ERA ratification after Rostker, Smeal encountered male lawmakers who told her they would talk equal rights after women started fighting wars. The risks of war entitled men to the privileges of full citizenship, she realized, and women should be allowed to face that same risk for the same reward. Excluding women from conscription also perpetuated the “myth that all men are more competent than all women,” Smeal said.

The debate did not end when the time limit for ERA ratification passed in 1982. Periodically over the four decades since, a new push arose to include women in Selective Service or allow them to fill military roles once reserved solely for men. In 1993, for example, the Defense Department lifted its ban on women flying fighter jets and serving on combat ships. In response, Elaine Donnelly, former national media chair for Schlafly’s Eagle Forum organization and founder of an anti-ERA group in Michigan, established the Center for Military Readiness, which opposed women in combat and supported traditional military culture.

When the military allowed women to serve in combat support units and positions attached to combat units during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars of the 2000s, Donnelly warned ominously that their presence would “harm unit cohesion, morale and readiness.”

Despite few signs of such ill effects, women like Donnelly remained undaunted. In 2013 she contended that requiring women to register for the draft would weaken the military because women did not have the strength or endurance to survive in “tip of the spear” combat units. In making these arguments, Donnelly revealed that opponents of women’s service had not changed their thinking much in four decades. They believed men should protect women, especially younger women who were or could be mothers.

Even the military’s decision to allow women to serve in combat in 2016 — removing the legal rationale for single-sex registration — has not resolved the argument festering since the 1970s.

While some feminists cheered this development as breaking down an unnatural barrier that kept men and women from reaching their potential, to women like Donnelly it was yet another step toward imposing an unnatural sameness on men and women. And some antiwar feminists also had qualms. They argued that the male-dominated military deploys power for destructive ends and is thus antithetical to feminism. Joining the club would only make women complicit in their own subjugation.

Amicus briefs in the current litigation rehash these now half-century-old positions, with NOW arguing that excluding women from Selective Service registration undermines their citizenship and the Eagle Forum asserting that physiological differences between men and women make men more suited to combat.