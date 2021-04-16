The criminal justice system tends to ignore these pleas because of the contention that victims, usually women, do not know what is best for them, and that perpetrators, usually men, are irredeemable and belong in prison. These ideas undergird much of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), a landmark bill enacted in 1994 to protect women from domestic violence. It was co-authored by President Biden while he was in the Senate and is up for reauthorization this year.

As a survivor of sexual assault and relationship abuse, I understand the impulse to heavily punish perpetrators of violence against women. It’s what led me to apply for law school, originally in hopes of becoming a prosecutor to better advocate for victims. But I have come to believe that incarceration as a response to violence harms the same people it purports to protect and that VAWA should not be reauthorized in its current form.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

When I started law school, I believed that the “justice” meted out through the criminal legal system was blind to things like race and socioeconomic status. I anticipated that criminal courtrooms would be filled with really evil people from all walks of life. But on my first day in court as part of a legal internship in Waco, Tex., I watched for hours as an overwhelming number of people, primarily poor and non-White, shuffled before a judge with their heads down and wrists and ankles chained together.

Through subsequent legal internships, I got the chance to work directly with a subset of those individuals: those who were charged with violent crimes, including rape and domestic violence. I was shocked to find out that none of them were evil; none of them were monsters. They were people with stories. And more often than not, their stories broke my heart. Many were victims of extraordinary violence and trauma themselves, but never received any kind of help, support or treatment. I found that many of the clients accused of rape or domestic violence had also been victims of rape or domestic violence in the past.

I related to these people. Once, during a heated argument with an ex, I grabbed the nearest thing to me — the TV remote — and threw it at his head. Luckily, I have terrible aim, but I still think about what could have happened if my throw hadn’t missed, or if I had grabbed something heavier, or if I had opted to punch him instead. I almost certainly would have found myself in the back seat of a police car instead of seeking therapy. And when it was my turn to shuffle before the judge, no one would have cared about what had happened to me years ago. They only would have cared about what I was accused of.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The criminal justice system’s response to domestic violence, endorsed by VAWA, assumes that offenders and victims are distinct categories that never overlap. But those who experience trauma and abuse are statistically more likely to be arrested for violent crime later in life — and the criminal justice system rarely considers a perpetrator’s history.

VAWA does offer much-needed help to victims, including housing protections and unemployment assistance, but victims can only get this kind of assistance if they provide documentation of the abuse. The most prevalent, no-cost form of documentation is a police report, which means many victims feel they have to call the police if they want to get any kind of help. Once that report is made, that victim no longer has control over the situation, leaving the decision of whether to arrest and charge to police and prosecutors.

Of course, a lot of victims would like to see their abusers jailed, and VAWA made this process easier when it was enacted in 1994. But even victims who don’t want that outcome can be subpoenaed and forced to testify against their abuser or face jail themselves. This leaves the victim with only one option for avoiding the jailing of their abuser, if that is their desire: retract their statement and say it never happened. This can subject a victim to charges of perjury or making a false police report.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Ironically, the hallmarks of domestic violence — depriving the victim of power and control, and gaslighting them until they question reality — are natural consequences of the criminal legal system’s response to domestic violence.

VAWA has done some good. The law provides funding for domestic violence awareness and prevention initiatives, legal assistance for victims who report domestic violence, rape prevention education and trauma-informed training for law enforcement. This goes a long way to explaining why the updated, expanded measure being considered by Congress passed easily in the Democratic-controlled House and has bipartisan support in the Senate. However, these positives are outweighed by the millions in federal dollars that VAWA devotes to the cause of locking up those who have committed acts of domestic violence despite the victim’s wishes and despite the fact that these abusers may have once been victims, too.