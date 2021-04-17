I worry I let my kids see too little.

On the morning of Jan. 6, I emerged from my bedroom elated. I gathered my children and explained that, after the mere relief of the 2020 election results, I was now feeling actual joy about two Democrats being declared the winners of the Georgia Senate races. It was the kind of joy that comes in the morning after Black women like Stacey Abrams and LaTosha Brown, voting rights activists in Georgia, led us through a night of a faltering democracy. By 1 p.m., my children had gathered around me again, but this time I felt their nervous eyes on me as I watched the attack on the Capitol unfold on the television. In contrast to the high-fives and smiles we had shared that morning, they were now silent, aware from my tense-set jaw and glistening eyes that they should simply sit quietly next to me on the couch.

I worry I let my kids see too much.

I would not be the first parent to wonder how much I should shelter my children not only from the world’s instability, but from my own. Before newborn babies even arrive, parents are taught that we can decrease the likelihood of SIDS by sleeping in the same room as our infants — our very presence at night helps ensure they’ll wake in the morning. And now, in an era of parenting for resilience, we’re constantly reminded that our responses as parents to adversity will be the model for our kids’ reaction to challenges in their own lives. Mothers, in particular, know that the well-being of our children will often be laid solely at our feet, understood to be a reflection of our own capacity to successfully navigate obstacles.

As a Black parent, however, there is the added burden of having to model responses to the obstacle of white supremacy. Explaining to them more abstract concepts about structural discrimination or racial capitalism is actually the easy part. But what about the more indelible psychic harms of racism that I carry around myself, and that seep into my own reactions?

To say that George Floyd’s name hasn’t been spoken in my home is not to say that his absence is not felt. My mouth produces a curt “be safe” as my husband leaves for work, but my eyes widen in terror when I let myself remember that upon walking out the door he is vulnerable to deadly police encounters during traffic stops, on the street corner or even in the backyard. The ghosts of other Black people subject to the most violent forms of American racism also haunt our home: My elementary-aged son is warned to go no further than the edge of the driveway while playing outside; my tween-age daughter is denied a walk around the block by herself.

When my children bristle at these restrictions — “Those kids over there can leave the block by themselves!,” they say — I dryly respond that those kids are white and their parents not worried that police will mistake their toys for guns, or that their presence on the block is uninvited and unwanted. In these moments, I know I am supposed to model faith and courage in the face of subordination, and so follow-up with a bon mot about an internal locus of control, or maybe invoke the fighting spirit of their ancestors. But other times, I just look at them, tired of modeling “grit” in the face of a system designed to grind us down.

Indeed, tired is the only word I can think to describe my reaction to Chauvin’s murder trial for the death of Floyd. Tired of what is known as the “spark of life” testimony, presented in court by Floyd’s grieving brother, which is offered to humanize a dead George Floyd to the jury. For me, it only functioned to remind me that police officers appear to be blind to the spark that animates Black people when alive. Tired of the death of Daunte Wright, who seemed to sense, even as a trial for an officer’s killing of an unarmed Black man proceeded just miles away, this his encounter, too, would be deadly. And tired of teaching my children to still believe in their capacity to love and be loved in a world that would deny them both for daring to live while Black.

