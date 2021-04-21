I threw myself into local action, too, after Floyd’s death. A professor of African and African American studies, I — along with my fellow Oklahoma City residents Maurianna Adams and Quintin Hughes Sr. — formed an organization called Communities for Human Rights, to combat racism and discrimination in our city.

People can accept that reform happens slowly, if citizens see signs that the system will hold people accountable at the most basic level. Absent hope, reform is impossible. For that reason, an acquittal for Derek Chauvin would have been devastating. The cynicism such a move would have caused would have deflated the myriad pushes for local change across the country.

Now that Chauvin has been found guilty of murder and manslaughter, many of us feel a sense of relief. The outcome was far from inevitable, despite the overwhelming evidence. The officers who ruthlessly beat Rodney King 30 years ago in Los Angeles — an attack also captured on video — were acquitted. The officer who placed Eric Garner in a chokehold in New York City, in 2014, was never charged. Police killings have continued during the Chauvin trial.

Tuesday’s verdict is welcome, but it is not a moment to celebrate and it is not, in the larger sense, justice: George Floyd is still dead. The system is still broken: Overall, the criminal justice system does not sufficiently protect Black Americans.

Still, it’s now possible to maintain the expectation that incremental progress is possible — in Minneapolis, Oklahoma City and elsewhere.

We have seen substantial, if modest, advancements in my heartland city; and the coming together of ordinary citizens, activists, and organizations has been impressive. When we began our campaign to address human rights violations, we started by gathering support, in a general way, from residents and community partners. As we looked at what other municipalities were doing, we noticed a glaring omission: Most large cities have human rights commissions, on which community members serve — or related city departments — that address these concerns. Oklahoma City had one for 30 years, until it was dissolved in 1996; we asked that it be reestablished.

Networking nationally, we researched the difference that such commissions have made in other cities. In 2014, for instance, the Durham Human Relations Commission, in North Carolina, issued a report finding that the police in that city were racially profiling Black and Latino residents during traffic stops. Although the police chief denied these claims, the report called for the Durham Police Department to get written consent from drivers before searches were conducted. The city eventually implemented such a policy.

In Oklahoma, the city’s mayor appointed a task force to study our proposal — which then voted, in March, to reestablish the commission that we sought. The task force will present the ordinance to the city council in the coming weeks.

What’s happening here — a steady push for racial justice — is happening across the country. And our efforts are bearing fruit beyond bureaucratic commitment to enforce human rights. Our local Arnall Family Foundation, for instance, created a Black social justice fund “to advance racial equity and justice in Oklahoma City.” It has already distributed almost $300,000 to support 17 projects run by Black-led organizations.

