Fennell’s movie confuses spectators, because it doesn’t simply deviate from the rules of the rape-revenge genre: It questions the value of genre rules, period. Like its heroine, Cassie, it looks appealing and easy to understand: a gum-popping, Technicolor critique of rape culture. Watch the trailer, and you might expect the film to be “9 to 5” meets “Hard Candy”: a feminist revenge comedy for the #MeToo era. But Fennell’s movie does more than just update old formulas. It shows how those formulas inhibit viewers from grasping psychological and moral complexity.

From thrillers to bromances, lesbian period dramas to comic book franchises, genres are how film producers, distributors, and audiences communicate. As Rick Altman explains, genres work like languages, in that they follow both semantic and syntactic conventions.

The semantic rules govern “genre’s building blocks” — stock characters, settings and so on — while syntactic rules organize “the structures into which [those blocks] are arranged.” In a rape-revenge movie, for instance, such building blocks include a beautiful (usually White) young female victim and a savage stranger. Salient narrative structures include one or more horrifying assaults that someone will subsequently avenge (typically the young woman or a male relative). Viewers can go to rape-revenge films expecting a certain kind of catharsis: Sexual violence will occur, its victim will be believed, and the wrongdoers will be punished. That’s an arc we rarely see in the real world, which makes these movies almost comforting, despite their graphic depictions of assault.

Repetition codifies a genre’s rules until audiences and filmmakers know them well enough to laugh at them, and marketing departments rely on them to tailor enticing ad campaigns.

The result is what’s known as a “genre contract” between audiences and distributors. Audiences and critics enforce these contracts, sometimes even threatening artists and films that deviate from them. In other words, when a movie exhibits more originality than genre arbiters were expecting, they question the movie — not the rules. That’s why “Promising Young Woman” troubles some viewers. It acknowledges the rules of the rape-revenge genre, only to frustrate our desire for the easy gratification such stories usually offer.

Take, for example, its heroine, Cassie. In most rape-revenge films, Cassie would be the victim of assault, but in “Promising Young Woman,” she’s settling scores on behalf of a deceased friend. In the 1970s rape-revenge movies that codified the genre — such as “The Last House on the Left” and “Death Wish” — assault victims typically died as a result of their injuries, thereby allowing their avenging fathers to become the narrative focus of the film. But a woman seeking retribution for another woman, without herself claiming survivor status? That suggests that sexual violence is a societal issue, that its ripple effects injure all women.

Rape-revenge movies tend to focus on individual victims, rather than women as a group, because it’s impossible to provide closure on a problem once you acknowledge that it affects half the world’s population. By contrast, “Promising Young Woman” posits that closure isn’t always possible, and it challenges viewers to accept that truth as well.

Cassie’s over-the-top femininity is also anomalous among cinematic rape avengers and confounding to critics, one of whom went so far as to dismiss Cassie as “little more than a vengeful doll.” Audiences have been trained by genre films to expect women warriors to look a certain way: either androgynous or masculine, even when their clothes are skintight. (In Sarah Daggar-Nickson’s superb “A Vigilante,” for example, Olivia Wilde’s character chisels herself down to nothing but muscle, sinew and rage.)

But Cassie uses her appearance to disguise her dark intentions, pairing long blonde hair and fake eyelashes with pastels and floral prints — clothes that connote not just hyper-femininity but innocence. (While delivering justice, though, she changes into more adult, monochrome ensembles that reflect her black-and-white worldview.) Her look throws her targets off-guard and undermines genre rules that require women look and act like men to show that they’re serious threats and legitimate moral agents. Cassie’s girly aesthetic defies that logic — and hints that there may be more violent female vigilantes “hiding in plain sight” right now.

“Promising Young Woman” disquiets viewers by disrupting narrative conventions around guilt and justice. In most rape-revenge films, the only villains are the men who assault women, or the bystanders who witness assaults without intervening. When the movie opens, Cassie targets precisely that kind of creep: guys in bars who take advantage of women too drunk to stop them.

Eventually she refocuses her vendetta on the friends and professionals who let her friend’s rape go unpunished: a dismissive female classmate, a medical school dean who protects alleged assailants and a lawyer who shields rapists by humiliating their victims. Defending abusers, the film suggests, makes you as culpable as the abusers themselves — a stunning correction to past depictions of rape culture. And yet, shockingly, Cassie forgives the lawyer, without reprisal, because he has come to appreciate his wrongdoing and believes he deserves to be punished. Is an apology enough? That’s a serious question in the wake of dozens of post-#MeToo mea culpas, and “Promising Young Woman” forces viewers to confront the question without offering them an answer.

Finally, “Promising Young Woman” disturbs viewers because it’s both horrifying and hilarious. For decades, audiences have expected films critiquing sexual assault to treat their subject matter with the utmost seriousness. Jokes about rape were understood to be undermining and thus anti-feminist; humor rarely crept into anti-rape media.

The past year has proved that there’s critique in comedy, too. Cassie cracks a lot of one-liners in “Promising Young Woman,” as does Arabella, the survivor-vigilante of Michaela Coel’s incendiary series “I May Destroy You.” Both productions indicate that the rules governing sexual assault in film and television have become outmoded.

Rape narratives need not be solemn to take the problem seriously; they don’t have to be visually dark or gritty to convey trauma. Color and irony do not trivialize sexual assault or paper-over its aftermath, but in fact can help viewers have a fuller understanding of women’s experience. Viewers are encouraged to revel in Cassie’s sharp retorts while recognizing that her life has been destroyed by the violent sexism they deride. That juxtaposition forces viewers to question their own reactions to rape media — to ask themselves what they were expecting and why.

Nevertheless, I don’t expect “Promising Young Woman” to win big at the Academy Awards. I doubt that Oscar voters are ready to accept its critique of their formulas. In fact, I dare say that the fewer awards it wins, the more important we’ll know this film to be. Fennell didn’t give audiences a movie that’s easy to assimilate: She gave us a challenge to live up to.