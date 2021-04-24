Regardless of whether Indiana’s red-flag law was invoked, however, this shooter might still have been stopped from legally accessing those guns — but for a loophole not present in the statutes of 23 other states. Had Hole’s involuntary psychiatric evaluation resulted in a report to the FBI’s national background check database, he would have been prevented from purchasing the rifles. Virginia and Florida also once lacked firearm restrictions for people detained in a short-term mental health hold, but those laws were changed following mass shooting tragedies (after the 2007 Virginia Tech mass shooting and the 2018 Parkland shooting, respectively), and now these emergency detention orders for psychiatric evaluation are reported to a background check database. In Indiana, they are not. Closing that loophole there and in the remaining states won’t eliminate all mass shootings any more than making use of red-flag laws consistently will. But a new study led by one of us suggests that restricting firearms at least temporarily from people who are legally detained in the midst of a dangerous mental health crisis — even briefly — could be effective in reducing the risk of gun-involved violence in these individuals.

Red-flag statutes, which allow courts to issue “extreme risk protection orders,” or ERPOs, are intended to keep guns away from people whose behavior and emotional state put them at risk for hurting other people or themselves. Indiana’s, enacted in 2005 and named for slain police officer Jake Laird, allows law enforcement officers to remove firearms from people they identify as dangerous, with a court hearing to follow within 14 days. At the hearing, a judge decides whether the weapon should be returned. If the person is deemed still dangerous, the firearm can be retained by the police and the person prevented from purchasing other guns. No ERPO was requested for Hole, so there was no hearing and he was not barred from acquiring additional weapons using that measure.

The senior county prosecutor in Indianapolis now says 14 days was not enough time to prepare a winning argument in court to retain this shooter’s shotgun, but again, in nearly half of states, an ERPO would not have been required — the short-term mental health hold to which Hole was apparently subjected a year earlier would alone have automatically resulted in a report to the federal database.

Hole was released after only a few hours, but even if he had been detained for up to 72 hours with a judge’s approval and found during that time frame to pose a danger to himself or others, it would not have resulted in the loss of his legal access to guns. Prohibition from firearms would only have occurred — under federal law — if Hole had been involuntarily committed for a longer hospitalization, after being given the opportunity to be represented by a lawyer in a court hearing.

Most people with mental illness will never be violent, but when a judge finds that someone in a mental health crisis poses a significant risk of harming others or themselves, we think that changes the equation and compels us to take the risk seriously. In many cases the restrictions need not be permanent, but they should be in place long enough for effective treatment and for thoughtful reevaluation of the person’s risk to occur. Here’s why:

A study one of us led last year provides evidence that prohibiting firearms possession and purchase after a short-term hold can save lives. We analyzed patterns of arrest over several years in more than 72,000 Floridians who were diagnosed with a serious mental illness. Florida, at the time of this study, was still a state in which a short-term hold did not automatically result in firearm restrictions. We looked at arrest rates for violent crimes committed with firearms in two groups of people: those who had a short-term hold and kept their gun rights, and those who were involuntarily hospitalized for a longer period and lost their right to possess firearms. The short-term hold group had a higher risk of arrest for a gun-involved violent crime than a comparison group, while the gun-prohibited, involuntarily committed group did not. Precluding gun access by the group subject to short-term holds would have made it more difficult for those crimes to have occurred.

Interpersonal violence is a complex human behavior with many causes that interact in myriad ways. Risk factors for violence tend to be nonspecific; they apply to many more people who are not violent than who are. This makes it difficult for anyone — from law enforcement to mental health professionals to judges — to “predict” violent behavior. Rare, catastrophic events such as a mass casualty shooting are almost impossible to predict reliably, even though some warning signs may seem apparent in retrospect. But there are ways to prevent what we cannot predict. Policies, practices and laws can be put in place that make catastrophic violence less likely. The use of a variety of focused legal tools is part of the puzzle of gun violence prevention, including point-of-sale prohibitions for categories of people who are known to pose a risk of harming others or themselves, and the clear legal authority for police, with a court order, to remove firearms from manifestly risky individuals.

In 2013, the Consortium for Risk-Based Firearm Policy, of which we are both members, recommended that all states adopt — and use — red-flag laws, and that people subject to short-term mental health holds be prohibited from purchasing or possessing firearms for a period of five years. Both these initiatives, accompanied by due process protections, are warranted by the evidence and will save lives. But if not scaled-up and appropriately implemented, these laws are no more effective than a message in a bottle.