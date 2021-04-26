Still, though, we have to talk. I think we can all agree that one of the biggest problems with the last guy was the way he catered exclusively to his base. The way that base exploded at any and every criticism of the 45th president was exasperating and possibly destructive for our political discourse. Surely we can agree that reacting out of proportion to justified criticism of an administration is not helpful to the body politic.

I bring this up because, if anything, you guys are more loyal to Biden than Trump’s base was to Trump. As I noted a couple of weeks ago, “Biden is better at being Trump than Trump ever was. He is catering to his base with big liberal policies. That is reflected in his polling, which if anything is more stable and rock-solid than Trump’s.”

Don’t get me wrong; supporting a president who is enacting policies you support is perfectly understandable. But you are all going to have to acknowledge that not every criticism of Biden is a right-wing hit piece. Furthermore, criticizing the Biden administration when it falls short yields better policy outcomes!

Consider two recent examples. The first was the kerfuffle last week over the number of refugees the Biden administration would let in. To be clear, refugees are not the same category of individuals as those seeking to cross the southern border. We are talking about people who have already been vetted multiple times. Earlier this month, my Washington Post colleague Catherine Rampell noted that despite campaigning to lift the number of refugees allowed into the United States back to historical norms, the new administration was on pace to admit “the lowest number since the modern refugee resettlement program began in 1980.”

Then, last week, the Biden administration initially announced it would not lift the refugee cap above the record-low levels of the Trump administration — only to backtrack a few hours later, pledging to increase them soon.

During that brief interregnum, Biden supporters justified the move by offering the official Biden White House line — that the Trump administration had eviscerated the refugee-processing infrastructure and that more time was needed to build back better. After the backtrack, however, the New York Times’s Michael Shear and Zolan Kanno-Youngs and The Post’s Tyler Pager, Sean Sullivan and Seung Min Kim provided tick-tocks on the policy reversal, making clear that was not the case.

Those stories were an anomaly in Biden’s first 100 days. They hinted at dissension in the ranks. They implied a policymaking process that went awry because of the president’s gut instincts. Perhaps most importantly, however, they signaled that the White House responded constructively to negative feedback.

Similarly, the hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts has been banging on about how the Biden administration needs to export its coronavirus vaccine supplies to countries in desperate need of them. And right now the country most in need is India, where the situation is getting scary-bad.

When I pointed this out on social media over the weekend, many Biden supporters linked to a Katherine Eban story in Vanity Fair explaining that the Biden administration was constrained because “the contracts the Trump administration signed with the vaccine manufacturers prohibit the U.S. from sharing its surplus doses with the rest of the world.”

Eban’s story is worth reading in full to see exactly how those contracts were negotiated — but also to see that these contracts are not a hard constraint. One senior White House official straight-out told Eban, “I am confident that we will overcome any obstacles, when we want to do something internationally.” Eban’s story further chronicles how the Biden White House found a way to circumvent the contract language to export vaccines to Canada and Mexico in March. White House officials pointed to that announcement “as an example of how they were able to overcome contractual obstacles to help global partners.”

Sure enough, on Monday, the Biden administration announced that the federal government would share its entire AstraZeneca supply with the rest of the world once the vaccine cleared Food and Drug Administration hurdles.

I’ll let Adam Serwer sum up this episode:

The Biden White House lies at lot less and errs a lot less than its predecessor. That is a good thing. On both refugees and vaccine exports, however, the 46th president and his team have made mistakes, reversing course in response to broad-based criticism. That is an even better thing, because it means that this administration is learning from its mistakes. Better that than the alternative.

My point is this: Not every criticism of the Biden administration is a partisan hit or “both sides” take. This administration is going to mess up because it is the nature of every new administration to mess up. So if you support Biden and want to defend him, go ahead. Just realize that sometimes the criticism yields a superior policy outcome.

Sincerely,