Perhaps I should be happy for people in these countries who are beginning to escape the pandemic, but I just cannot bring myself to imagine doing any of the things they are talking about. The more people in the West talk about the post-pandemic future, the less recognizable the world they are discussing is to me. While Americans and Britons talk about Botox and beaches, here in India we spend each day hoping that the number of close covid-19 deaths we wake up to remains the same until we go to bed. We dread refreshing our Twitter timelines, and we fear the sound of every new notification on the phone. Two days ago, my number was four in the morning and six when I logged off at night — friends’ friends, colleagues’ friends, a former classmate’s father. We have stopped praying that we don’t catch the virus; we are waiting for our turn and preparing for when it hits us. The constant dilemma is whether to maintain distance from family members or to stay close — because you never know whether it may be the last time you see them.