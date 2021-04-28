- March 2020: Fear and anger.
- April 2020: Anger and loathing.
- May 2020: Frustration and caprice.
- June 2020: Sheer exhaustion.
- July 2020: Fatalism and vertigo.
- August 2020: Interdependence and stasis.
- September 2020: Anger and atonement.
- October 2020: Depression and isolation.
- November 2020: Hope and darkness.
- December 2020: Adaptation and its horrors.
- January 2021: Detachment and exposure.
- February 2021: Hope and trauma.
- March 2021: Impatience and habit.
This past month has been all about unambiguously good news and my fervent desire not to screw anything up as the finish line comes into view.
The big news is that I am now partially vaccinated! This achievement is entirely due to my spouse. After becoming eligible, I would periodically check all the relevant websites during business hours and come up empty. My wife the social worker was far more persistent, however. Wanting to see her family enter the Fully Vaccinated Club — which she joined in March — she quickly figured out the best times to go online, when there would be vacancies in the vaccine appointment websites. I have officially become a cliche covered by a New York Times story on gender differences.
The irony of my first vaccine shot was that getting it was probably my most high-risk activity of the past year. Between waiting in line and the requisite 15-minute post-shot sit, I was inside a crowded pharmacy for close to an hour. Still, two weeks out, I feel fine and am well on my way to fully vaccinated status by the middle of May.
I expected a wave of euphoria after getting my first shot. That did not happen. One reason might be that the process of getting it laid bare the costs of the 14 months. My vaccine location was at Central Square in Cambridge, Mass. — the first time I had been there in a year — and it looked like a ghost town. Unfortunately, that look corresponds with reality. It will take time for the region, much less the rest of the world, to recover.
Another reason might be that I am acutely conscious that there are still risks out there. It will be a week before my second shot and then two weeks after that before I am fully vaccinated. I know the odds are in my favor two weeks out from the first shot, and yet I cannot get past how galactically stupid it would be to catch the virus just as I am about to be fully immunized.
The past week or so has been a negotiation between the rational and super-risk-averse parts of my brain. It has been a pitched battle, but my risk-averse faction knows that surrender is nigh. Last week we welcomed a nonrelative into our house without a mask, and that felt good. Going out to eat for lunch on a restaurant patio felt better.
Other parts of pre-pandemic life are starting to emerge from hibernation. I am getting invited to conferences again, the kind that do not involve Zoom passwords. I am thinking about who I plan to have coffee with after the semester is over. In a cafe. Watching other people. None of this has happened yet, but it is conceivable. Even a month ago, that felt more like an abstract idea.
This does not feel like the end. It’s more like the beginning of the end that better not be like the last third of “Return of the King,” which I swear to God I thought was ending at least five times before it actually did. With luck, next month will be the last entry in this pandemic diary. I will not be sorry to see the back of it.