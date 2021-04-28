Regulators rarely impose meaningful penalties such as fines, holds on new admissions, or payment suspensions. Usually when inspectors find that a nursing home has unlawfully endangered its residents, the facility is directed to fix the problem, and inspectors may not follow up to ensure that the problem has been corrected. A ProPublica database reveals that fines are imposed in less than 2 percent of cases in which inspectors find violations, and the fines levied are usually so small that they are little more than a slap on the wrist, manageable as an everyday cost of doing business.