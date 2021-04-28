Wilson began his speech with an acknowledgment that the past year was “so crowded with great events, great processes and great results that I cannot hope to give you an adequate picture of its transactions or of the far-reaching changes which have been wrought of our nation and of the world.” Wilson’s praise for the war effort began with the unprecedented number of men sent overseas, reaching nearly 2 million since the year began. In addition to proclaiming “our great pride that we were able to serve the world with unparalleled energy and quick accomplishment,” Wilson praised “the mettle and quality of the officers and men we sent over and of the sailors who kept the seas, and the spirit of the nation that stood behind them.”