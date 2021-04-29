This burden fell disproportionately on younger physicians — and, in fact, many more senior doctors invoked long-standing ideas about vocation and professional exceptionalism to critique collective organizing or bargaining. One doctor condemned the new “9-to-5 attitude” that now seemed to prevail, arguing that this was “quite contrary to all that is best in surgical or medical practice.” In the 1970s, H.S. Howie Wood wrote that industrial action over working hours lowered “the dignity of the profession.” In general, hospital consultants were not subjected to the same pressures as their junior colleagues. A more relaxed schedule later on in your career was seen as the reward for intense temporal commitment as a trainee.