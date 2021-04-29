The new administration’s speed at moving to heal alliances and reassert the U.S. global role is a surprise to many at home and abroad who expected Biden to be busy nursing the country’s wounds — a botched pandemic response, a half-frozen economy, and a society riven by racial and political divides — before turning his attention outward. Instead, a strong and experienced team led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan ... has unleashed a flurry of real and virtual diplomacy.

As a result, the contours of a Biden-era foreign policy are fast coming into focus. Great-power competition between the United States and China — simultaneously a global contest between democratic and illiberal models of government — has emerged as central to U.S. policy. Add to that a new emphasis on climate change, human rights, and using trade to create jobs at home. Biden seeks to strike a new balance between U.S. interests and values, between domestic concerns and global engagement.