The new administration’s speed at moving to heal alliances and reassert the U.S. global role is a surprise to many at home and abroad who expected Biden to be busy nursing the country’s wounds — a botched pandemic response, a half-frozen economy, and a society riven by racial and political divides — before turning his attention outward. Instead, a strong and experienced team led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan ... has unleashed a flurry of real and virtual diplomacy.As a result, the contours of a Biden-era foreign policy are fast coming into focus. Great-power competition between the United States and China — simultaneously a global contest between democratic and illiberal models of government — has emerged as central to U.S. policy. Add to that a new emphasis on climate change, human rights, and using trade to create jobs at home. Biden seeks to strike a new balance between U.S. interests and values, between domestic concerns and global engagement.
Not everyone buys this narrative — or, if they do, sees it as a good thing. My Brookings Institution colleague Jeremy Shapiro argues in Foreign Affairs that President Biden has yet to prioritize what he wants to do, and that there is a contradiction between claiming “America is back” and pursuing a foreign policy for the middle class.
On the whole, the hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts is more optimistic than pessimistic. The most important foreign policy accomplishment to date has been Biden’s successes on the domestic front with coronavirus vaccinations. As the United States has ramped up mass vaccinations, the rest of the world has finally been presented with a different narrative than: “Watch America screw up.”
Looking at more conventional foreign policy issues, the administration has been surprisingly nimble in developing an interim strategic guidance and reviving useful groupings for the great-power politics of the next decade. China and Russia have both tested the administration’s resolve — the former in Anchorage, the latter near Ukraine — and the administration responded adeptly to both challenges. A lot of the policy shifts that Shapiro objects to are little more than reversing course on Donald Trump’s more egregious own-goals.
On Afghanistan, Biden has made it clear just who will be running the foreign policy store. This is an administration where the center of gravity on foreign policy has shifted away from the military. Equally important, this is an example of how the Biden White House has been savvy at exploiting areas where Trump’s policy preferences make it hard for the GOP to object. Unfortunately, this has also meant the administration’s trade policy has been a shambles.
Still, as first 100 days go, Biden has not just been better than Trump, he has outperformed the rest of the post-Cold War presidents as well. Furthermore, he has done this in a more difficult strategic climate than any of them had to face.
The thing is, 100 days is a sprint and foreign policy is a marathon. Going forward, there is at least one red flag that could haunt the Biden administration: how the White House has structured its policymaking process.
Politico’s Natasha Korecki and Daniel Lippman have written the most interesting 100-days story about the organization of the Biden White House. Basically, it’s a tight ship controlled by longtime Biden hands. The story is framed with a lot of negative language, like, “the White House is a tight ship defined by insularity, internal power centers and top down micromanagement.” They also write, “some aides complain Biden is kept in too much of a bubble, one where few people can get his ear outside of a cadre of loyalists he’s cultivated for decades. Exhaustion is setting in amid a punishing — and relentlessly serious — remote work regimen.”
The weird part is they also conclude, “By and large ... it is working.” It is telling, however, that Korecki and Lippman include no foreign policy folks within Biden’s inner circle.
The question is whether this kind of structure is sustainable in the realm of foreign policy. The Atlantic’s Tom Wright gets at this in his analysis of the administration’s sluggish response to the pandemic crisis in India, an instance “in which the administration’s carefully constructed pandemic-diplomacy plan fell apart.” What happened? The clear takeaway from Wright’s column is that to took way too long for foreign policy concerns to penetrate Biden’s policy bubble:
The mistake the administration made was not the original compromise to prioritize the domestic vaccine program, but the failure to adapt the plan ahead of schedule in light of changing circumstances. The White House now appears to fully understand this, albeit belatedly, and this realization explains why we are likely to see deep engagement with the Indian crisis in the coming days and weeks. ...More broadly, this misstep on India also shows how haunted the Biden team is by Trump and his nationalistic rhetoric. This episode and Biden’s recent attempt to maintain Trump’s cap on refugee numbers (a decision that was quickly reversed following an outcry among Democrats) suggest that the administration is worried that Trump will use any international assistance against them as a political weapon to bash Democratic globalists. It is not wrong to be concerned. ... But the Biden team will need a way of denying Trump a political advantage in 2024, while remaining true to its values and without committing a major foreign-policy mistake.
If the Biden White House wants to avoid metastasizing foreign policy crises, it needs to widen its circle a bit. It also needs to be less fearful of how Trumpists will respond.
In his address to Congress on Wednesday night, Biden kept describing the United States as competing with the rest of the world. If Biden really believes his own rhetoric, he needs a policy process that allows quicker responses to foreign policy crises.