But the political war the administration fought at home before and during World War II exposes how presidential accomplishments have always been contingent on how much power his allies have in Congress, as well as how much the Supreme Court allows him to act. Depression and wartime Capitol Hill conflicts are also an important reminder that the president who started our national obsession with an administration’s first 100 days actually achieved far more in the four years between his first and second midterms, when the voters had a chance to weigh in and send reinforcements to Washington to ensure the advancement of his agenda.