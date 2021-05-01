Both Democrats and Republicans have it in their reach to prevent a recurrence of this harm. The Democratic incentive is obvious: Latinos lean toward that party. Democrats in Congress can reintroduce H.R. 4, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which passed the last session of the House before dying in the Senate. H.R. 4 would restore the preclearance provisions of the Voting Rights Act — struck down by the Supreme Court in 2013 — that mandate the review of new election laws in states that have a poor history of voting rights. That includes redistricting, and the list of scrutinized states formerly included Texas and Florida. Passage of H.R. 4 would potentially hold back a racial gerrymander that once again disenfranchises Hispanics. The last time the Voting Rights Act was renewed, in 2006, it passed by overwhelming bipartisan majorities; granted, the odds are much stiffer now, but principle demands that it be given a hearing.