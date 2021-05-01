The Empire State Building, of course, abides. Today it has about 1,000 commercial tenants, ranging from the FDIC to LinkedIn to the American headquarters of China’s premier newspaper, the People’s Daily. Before the coronavirus pandemic, some 4 million visitors a year paid $75 each (adults) to take in the sights from its observation decks. While it is no longer the tallest building in the world or even in New York City, it still stands sublime. It’s a testament to those who built it and those who staked their fortunes on its rise and their perseverance — especially Raskob’s — in the face of economic cataclysm.