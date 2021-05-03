Despite that, it might nevertheless be useful — and accurate — to evoke McCarthyism when speaking of legislatures asking students to record their professors and report them for bias, or concerted harassment campaigns waged against faculty and students. Here, we have examples of state-exercised power that attempt to chill speech. This kind of evocation of the past reminds us that we’ve been down something like this road before and shouldn’t make the same mistakes again. But to get there, we have to encourage people to think about the past, understanding why things played out in the way they did. We need to understand how we arrived at the bad outcome and not just simply say that the outcome was bad. In other words, it’s the details of the comparison that matter, not just the broad contours of the past event and its echoes in the present. Comparisons don’t speak for themselves; that’s the work of history, of those who study the past.