While some initiatives are forming to provide materials to scale vaccine production, these efforts will take weeks or months to have any effect — India will not be able to vaccinate its way out of this surge quickly, no matter what. Even if the United States were to donate all of its vaccine doses to India now, it would still take months to immunize enough people to control the outbreak. Lockdowns, as some states and cities are reinstituting, can quickly stunt transmission of the virus, but in a country with high rates of poverty, informal work and unreliable social safety nets, restrictions need to be implemented with adequate social and economic support for the vulnerable. India has a number of such programs in policy and on paper, but their actual implementation is fraught even in non-crisis times; none of that was enough to offset the fallout from first set of lockdowns. Any new lockdowns may inadvertently drive people doing informal work in cities back to their villages, where they may carry the coronavirus and further spread the pandemic.